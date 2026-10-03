Predicting UNC’s Offensive Leaders Against Notre Dame
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The North Carolina Tar Heels welcome the Notre Dame Fighting Irish into Chapel Hill on Saturday in a pivotal game for head coach Bill Belichick.
Obviously, the Tar Heels have several concerns heading into a matchup against the No. 3-ranked team in the country, but the biggest one is how this offense will perform against Notre Dame's defense. Over four games, the Fighting Irish have allowed 8.3 points per game, the second-fewest in the country. With that in mind, here are stat projections for multiple Tar Heels' offensive players.
Billy Edwards Jr.
Stat Line Projection: 19-of-32 for 175 passing yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions
This week, plenty of discussion has centered on the quarterback position heading into this game, with Edwards Jr.'s shortcomings rearing their ugly heads against Clemson. Belichick has fielded multiple questions about making a change behind center, and the 74-year-old head coach has stuck with the six-year veteran signal caller.
This week won't be a make-or-break outing for Edwards Jr., with the game's outcome almost inevitable: a Notre Dame victory. However, the Wisconsin transfer still can't afford to underwhelm again. That said, Edwards Jr. will struggle against the Fighting Irish's elite defense, making Week 6 a pressure-cooker contest for the quarterback.
Benjamin Hall
Stat Line Projection: 15 carries for 63 yards; two receptions for 12 yards
This projection doesn’t reflect the sophomore running back, who has been a standout for the Tar Heels so far this season. However, the game script could force North Carolina out of its comfort zone and put more on Edwards Jr.'s plate, and lean on the passing attack.
Hall and the Tar Heels' backfield could be phased out of the game, with the Tar Heels likely playing from behind in a substantial deficit.
Jordan Shipp
Stat Line Projection: five receptions for 65 yards
Again, Shipp is another player whose production is contingent on Edwards Jr.'s ability to distribute the football accurately. The junior receiver has proven to be a bona fide WR1, but quarterback play continues to hinder his ceiling.
This is modest production, but Shipp not scoring a receiving touchdown in three games is directly correlated with Edwards Jr.
Jelani Thurman
Stat Line Projection: four receptions for 52 yards and one touchdown
Thurman is clearly Edwards Jr.'s security blanket. The former Ohio State tight end has been the Tar Heels' leading pass catcher, with 11 receptions for 183 yards and one touchdown.
With offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino dialing up designed targets for Thurman in space, the 6-foot-6, 245-pound tight end should produce once again. He will catch Edwards Jr.'s lone touchdown on Saturday.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.