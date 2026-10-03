Predicting UNC’s Offensive Leaders Against Notre Dame

The North Carolina Tar Heels welcome the Notre Dame Fighting Irish into Chapel Hill on Saturday in a pivotal game for head coach Bill Belichick.

Obviously, the Tar Heels have several concerns heading into a matchup against the No. 3-ranked team in the country, but the biggest one is how this offense will perform against Notre Dame's defense. Over four games, the Fighting Irish have allowed 8.3 points per game, the second-fewest in the country. With that in mind, here are stat projections for multiple Tar Heels' offensive players.

Billy Edwards Jr.

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) runs the ball downfield in the second quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stat Line Projection: 19-of-32 for 175 passing yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions

This week, plenty of discussion has centered on the quarterback position heading into this game, with Edwards Jr.'s shortcomings rearing their ugly heads against Clemson. Belichick has fielded multiple questions about making a change behind center, and the 74-year-old head coach has stuck with the six-year veteran signal caller.

This week won't be a make-or-break outing for Edwards Jr., with the game's outcome almost inevitable: a Notre Dame victory. However, the Wisconsin transfer still can't afford to underwhelm again. That said, Edwards Jr. will struggle against the Fighting Irish's elite defense, making Week 6 a pressure-cooker contest for the quarterback.

Benjamin Hall

University of North Carolina running back Benjamin Hall (7) runs near Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Alexander (7) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stat Line Projection: 15 carries for 63 yards; two receptions for 12 yards

This projection doesn’t reflect the sophomore running back, who has been a standout for the Tar Heels so far this season. However, the game script could force North Carolina out of its comfort zone and put more on Edwards Jr.'s plate, and lean on the passing attack.

Hall and the Tar Heels' backfield could be phased out of the game, with the Tar Heels likely playing from behind in a substantial deficit.

Jordan Shipp

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) carries the ball in the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stat Line Projection: five receptions for 65 yards

Again, Shipp is another player whose production is contingent on Edwards Jr.'s ability to distribute the football accurately. The junior receiver has proven to be a bona fide WR1, but quarterback play continues to hinder his ceiling.

This is modest production, but Shipp not scoring a receiving touchdown in three games is directly correlated with Edwards Jr.

Jelani Thurman

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jelani Thurman (45) celebrates a first down against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stat Line Projection: four receptions for 52 yards and one touchdown

Thurman is clearly Edwards Jr.'s security blanket . The former Ohio State tight end has been the Tar Heels' leading pass catcher, with 11 receptions for 183 yards and one touchdown.

With offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino dialing up designed targets for Thurman in space, the 6-foot-6, 245-pound tight end should produce once again. He will catch Edwards Jr.'s lone touchdown on Saturday.