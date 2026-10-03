Tar Heel Nation Reacts to Strong Fight Against Notre Dame

The North Carolina Tar Heels returned to action on Saturday against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after a Week 4 bye.

Here is how social media reacted to North Carolina's performance against the No. 3-ranked team in the country.

UNC's Missed Opportunity

Melkart Abou Jaoude's return provided the Tar Heels with a boost of energy , and it showed as the defense got off the field quickly on the opening drive. Notre Dame punter Jasper Scaife muffed the snap, and somehow, the Tar Heels failed to block the punt.

I can't believe Notre Dame got that punt off. North Carolina missed an easy opportunity to block it. — Ryan Burke (@ryanburke24) October 3, 2026

Fast Offensive Start

North Carolina's offensive struggles in Week 3 have been the main topic of discussion leading up to this game. That said, the Tar Heels wasted no time marching down the field. Jordan Shipp was the catalyst for the drive, securing two receptions for 57 yards. Billy Edwards Jr. capped off the drive with a six-yard touchdown pass to Shamar Easter.

7 plays. 74 yards. 3:20 of clock chewed. UNC draw first blood. Billy Edwards Jr finds Shamar Easter on the rollout as costly penalties cost Notre Dame. Jordan Shipp starred with 2 receptions for 57 yards.



Notre Dame 0 - 7 UNC | 1Q 12:54 — Observer Sports (@ObserverSports) October 3, 2026

Edwards Jr.'s Costly Turnover

It didn't take long for the Fighting Irish to respond, and North Carolina's offense took the field with the game tied 7-7. On the first play of the drive, the sixth-year quarterback took a massive hit on a pass attempt, and the ball fluttered into the hands of Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa for an interception. CJ Carr would then deliver a 12-yard strike to Jaden Greathouse for a touchdown.

Oh no Billy Edwards Jr... — College Sports Superfan (@eisner_ryan) October 3, 2026

Another Interception

Connecting on deep passes has been a weakness for Edwards Jr., and that was apparent on his second interception. Edwards Jr. looked for Shipp down the left sideline, but he never saw safety Luke Talich hovering on that side of the field. It was Edwards Jr.'s second interception in as many drives.

So if the reason we’re sticking with Billy Edwards is bc he protects the football, and he’s not protecting the football anymore, what are we doing. Poor Jordan Shipp man — Ryan Helms (@RyanHelms12) October 3, 2026

Defense Makes Much-Needed Stand

The Tar Heels were in grave danger of letting this game slip away, with Notre Dame driving up 21-7. However, Jaylen Harvey tackled Carr for a one-yard loss on a designed quarterback run. The Fighting Irish had a decision from the two-yard line and elected to go for it on fourth down. North Carolina was left off the hook, as Carr missed Cooper Flanagan in the back of the endzone. It remained a two-possession game.

Ugh- I love, CJ Carr, but do not like that play call. Don't like that we didn't kick the FG! — Chris Allan (@Callan_37) October 3, 2026

Closed First Half on Positive Note

Following the fourth-down stop on the goal line, the Tar Heels took over from the two-yard line. Edwards Jr. completed 7-of-9 passes for 78 yards on the 98-yard drive, connecting with Jelani Thurman on a 14-yard touchdown. North Carolina trailed 21-14 at halftime.

Jelani Thurman is balling out right now for North Carolina



TE is the one offensive position that Belichick was always able to get good production from.



Not surprised at all that Jelani is performing well for him — Buckeyes Truther (@OSUBucksTruther) October 3, 2026

Second Half Starts With a Bang

Scoring a touchdown right before halftime gave North Carolina momentum. Well, that positive momentum increased exponentially when Jaden Jefferson took the kickoff for a 98-yard touchdown. The Tar Heels would botch the extra point and still trailed 21-20. Nevertheless, North Carolina was back in the game.

Jaden MFN JEFFERSON 🐏 pic.twitter.com/ckGiGgQafM — ᑕᗩᖇOᒪIᑎᗩ ᑕᕼᑌᗷᗷᘔ 🐏 📍 (@CarolinaChubbz) October 3, 2026

Notre Dame Converts This Time

The Fighting Irish had another fourth-and-goal conundrum, as they were inside the five-yard line. It looked as if Notre Dame wasn't entirely certain about snapping the ball, but Harvey jumped offside. With a free play, Carr evaded pressure, rushing to the right and dove into the end zone for a touchdown. The weather contributed to a mishap on the extra point, and the Fighting Irish led 27-20 with a little over five minutes remaining in the third quarter.

CJ Carr football IQ off the charts man. That is my qb — javiert (@andimjaviert) October 3, 2026

Notre Dame's Rushing Attack Overwhelmed UNC

The Fighting Irish compiled 241 rushing yards on 45 attempts, with the third quarter being an alarming reflection of that production.

20 carries for 122 rushing yards in the 3rd qtr. for Notre Dame.



Establishing the run. — The Real Avery Lynch (@YoungBull_Lynch) October 3, 2026