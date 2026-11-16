Time for Change: Why UNC Must Start Travis Burgess in Final Weeks

One thing the North Carolina Tar Heels have struggled to do this season is win at home, with their lone home victory coming against ETSU in their home opener. Those struggles continued when the Tar Heels fell to the Louisville Cardinals, 16-14.

Marred by the loss to Louisville (7-3, 6-2 ACC), it is a potentially significant development that could have long-term ramifications for the Tar Heels. In the third quarter, sixth-year senior Billy Edwards Jr. went down with an injury after getting crushed on a sack. Head coach Bill Belichick went with true freshman Travis Burgess, who played in his first snaps as a college football player.

Burgess did enough for me to make a confident and serious suggestion: North Carolina should consider starting Travis Burgess for the rest of the season, and it could lead to a strong finish to 2026.

Nov 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Travis Burgess (3) with the ball as Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Clev Lubin (50) defends in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burgess' Interim Performance vs. the Cardinals

Burgess came into the game on Saturday night and added a whole new element to the offense that we haven't seen yet: the quarterback run game.

Burgess is a terrific athlete who can get to top speed quickly while showcasing a strong arm that had some arrogance to it when making throws downfield, finishing the day with six completions on 11 attempts for 59 yards, a hot-potato interception, and eight rushes for 35 yards. The former blue-chip recruit was able to convert a few third downs with his legs, winning to the edge every time.

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For the first time, it felt like the Tar Heels offense could do anything, though the flaws of a quarterback taking his first-ever snaps in the sport came to bite him with some bad sacks and missed reads; I'd rather have that from a freshman with legitimate athleticism than what I've seen from Edwards this season.

It was almost as though North Carolina's ceiling on offense rose significantly as soon as Burgess began to get comfortable. There's still a lot he could learn, but what he offers now gives his team the best chance to win.

Burgess, Petrino Are a Match Made in Heaven

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino on the field before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Petrino has had a past over the years working with mobile quarterbacks who could elevate the offense with high-end production through the air and on the ground. Whether it's been the late Ryan Mallett, Lamar Jackson, Malik Cunningham, or Taylen Green, his passers have produced when they have the talent and ability to create inside and outside the pocket. I'm not saying Edwards hasn't done that, but there are limitations in his game that hold back the offense.

Burgess's skill set allows Petrino to be more creative in the run game while having more aggression in the passing game with playmakers Jordan Shipp and Jelani Thurman. The freshman and veteran offensive minds are perfect for one another as long as Petrino sticks around in 2027.

Belichick and Petrino have a chance to do a serious evaluation of Burgess over the next couple of weeks, including a potential bowl game. This is their opportunity to begin planning for the future of the program, and Burgess could be the guy to lead them there, which is why he should start moving forward.