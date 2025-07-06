Former UNC Baseball Star Accomplishes Amazing Feat
Michael Busch, the Chicago Cubs first baseman and former Tar Heel who played under Mike Fox for three seasons before placing his name in the 2019 MLB Draft, has been hot with his bat.
On the 4th of July, Busch hit a total of three home runs against the St. Louis Cardinals en route to its 11-3 victory at Wrigley Field. The following day, on July 5, he hit another one, making it four home runs in less than 24 hours.
Below is Busch's fourth home run:
Busch was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers, making his debut in 2023. In his debut, the Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota native went 1-3 at the plate, including driving an RBI, a part of the Dodgers' victory on that day. Here's a small excerpt from John Vicari's article on MiLB.com regarding Busch's debut performance:
"Michael Busch made his Major League Baseball debut on April 25th, 2023 becoming the 100th former Great Lakes Loon to make the show. He was the designated hitter for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Busch went 1-3 with an RBI single in Los Angeles’ 8-7 victory."
Before becoming a power-hitter in the big leagues, Busch was an outstanding player in Chapel Hill, showing that these hitting skills he's displaying did not magically appear out of thin air.
GoHeels features more information on Busch and his time as a North Carolina Tar Heel, below are details pertaining to this sophomore season:
"Exploded on to the scene as one of the top first baseman in the country • Started all 64 games for the Tar Heels batting .317 while leading the team in home runs (13), RBI (63), slugging percentage (.521), on-base percentage (.465) and walks (55) • Was named second-team All-Region by ABCA/Rawlings as well as second-team All-ACC • Named Chapel Hill Regional Most Outstanding Player after collecting 7 hits and driving in 9 RBI in three games
• Named to the ACC Honor Roll and ACC All-Academic Teams • Drove in 10 RBI in first four games on the season • Hit home runs in back-to-back plate appearances against Florida State on March 23 while going 4 for 5 with 5 RBI and 3 runs scored • Also tied a season high with four-hit games against Wake Forest on March 31 and Virginia Tech on May 18
• Drove in 12 RBI in a three-game stretch from March 18-20 in games against Pittsburgh, Maryland and Florida State • Registered 23 multi-hit games. • Named to the Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List • Earned All-Cape League Team Honors with Chatham Anglers over the summer. "
And to go even further back, facts on his high school career, also on GoHeels:
"Ranked as the No. 3 player in Minnesota and the No. 1 shortstop in the state by Perfect Game • Also considered the No. 112 player nationally and the No. 17 shortstop in Prep Baseball Report's national coverage area • Listed among the top 500 players in the country by Perfect Game • 2016 PG High Honorable Mention All-American • 2015 PG Underclass High Honorable Mention All-American • Coached by Kevin Kirkwold
• Also played three years of varsity football and hockey, leading his team to a state final as a quarterback • Captained all three teams and earned all-state honors in baseball • Michael James Busch is the son of Mike and Judy Busch • Has five sisters and two brothers • Brother Logan plays baseball at North Dakota State • Birthday is Nov. 9."
Busch is doing what he can to leave his mark as an MLB player, similar to the way North Carolina Tar Heels men's basketball head coach Hubert Davis did many years ago in the NBA.
Scott Forbes, current baseball coach, and his team have been projected by D1Baseball to make it to the 2026 College World Series — imagine if the college version of Busch's joined this upcoming roster — the chances of that prediction would be far greater.
