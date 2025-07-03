Tar Heels Baseball Collects Its 7th Transfer Portal Commitment
Former George Mason outfielder Owen Hull made it official on Wednesday. He announced his intent to transfer to the University of North Carolina. He becomes the seventh transfer player to commit to the Diamond Heels.
Hull made his decision known on social media.
“I’m excited to announce that I am furthering my academic and baseball career at the University of North Carolina,” wrote Hull, who is eligible to be drafted later this month. “I am beyond blessed and thankful for my family, coaches, and those who have gotten me to this point in my journey.”
D1 Baseball analyst Kendall Rogers said the left-handed outfielder was one of the best available at his position in the portal.
Hull can also play first base when needed. He batted .367 last season and started every game. The right fielder hit eight home runs and drove in 63 runs.
Perhaps the most telling statistic on Hull is that he struck out only 46 times in 237 at bats. He also led the team with 42 steals and scored 83 runs. Those are numbers that Diamond Heels fans must be salivating over.
Early in the season he went 9-of-16 and batted at a .563 clip over four games. He had five RBI, three walks and two steals and hit a walk-off homerun over Saint Louis. George Mason won the game 8-6.
Hull is no stranger to Carolina baseball. The Tar Heels played George Mason on April 29. Hull went 2-for-5 with two base knocks to left field and drove in a run.
Hull played in a wooden bat league last summer when he was in the Coastal Plain League playing for Florence. He hit a solid .310 and actually played center field showing his versatility. He also played first base.
The other six players who announced their intentions to transfer to North Carolina are former Duke catcher Macon Winslow, former UNCW relief pitcher Trace Baker, former North Dakota State shortstop Jake Schaffner, former Georgia State catcher Colin Hynek, former Georgia State outfielder Michael Maginnis and former Stony Brook first baseman Erik Paulsen.
