What Can Jason Decaro Bring to UNC Baseball Next Season?
Jake Knapp was the star of the pitching during the 2024 season, but now with his departure to the MLB, Jason DeCaro is the next player up to take the ace spot alongside Walker McDuffie and Ryan Lynch who are coming off strong freshman campaigns. Head Coach Scott Forbes and Director of Pitching Performance Jason Howell will have arms to choose from heading into 2026.
Here's is more information about DeCaro's freshman season, his career prior to stepping on campus, and a little bit about himself, per GoHeels:
"AS A FRESHMAN (2024)
• Named to the Freshman All-America first team by both D1Baseball and Perfect Game.
• Earned a spot on the All-ACC second team.
• Selected for the All-ACC Freshman Team.
• Ranked seventh nationally among NCAA Division I freshmen with a 3.81 ERA, sixth-best overall in the conference.
• Part of the UNC pitching staff that compiled the ACC’s lowest team ERA (4.30) for the first time since 2013.
• Allowed 7.43 hits per nine innings, sixth fewest among Division I pitchers, while holding opposing hitters to a .221 batting average.
• Led the ACC in starts (18) and posted a 6-1 record in 89.2 innings pitched. He was fifth in the conference in hits allowed per nine (7.43) and sixth in ERA.
• Won ACC Pitcher of the Week after striking out a career-high eight batters across seven shutout innings against Virginia Tech. He was the first Tar Heel pitcher to win the award since 2021 and the first UNC freshman to receive the accolade since 2017.
• Picked up his first collegiate win with 6.0 innings of three-hit ball against VCU (2/27).
• Fanned six in 6.1 innings in his first ACC start against Pitt (3/9).
• Accomplished all of this while being one of the youngest student-athletes in Division I. Born April 17, 2006, spent the first half the season still just 17 years old.
HIGH SCHOOL
Ranked as the fifth top prospect from the state of New York by Perfect Game.
• Two-year letterman at St. Anthony’s for coach Paul Parsolano.
• Voted 2023 NSCHSAA Player of the Year, hitting .340 with four home runs and posting a 2.31 ERA with 59 strikeouts in 43 innings pitched.
• Played first base.
• Named to the 2023 Newsday All-Long Island Baseball Team • Two-time all-conference and academic all-conference.
• Twice voted team MVP.
• Member of the boy’s basketball team.
PERSONAL
Full name is Jason Charles DeCaro.
• Born April 17, 2006 in East Northport, N.Y.
• Parents are Charles and Jennifer DeCaro.
• Has an older sister, Jessica.
• National Honor Society member.
• Principal’s List student."
DeCaro finished the 2025 season with an ERA of 3.78 and a WHIP of 1.26. His win-loss record completed at 9-3, starting in all 16 of his appearances (83.1 innings). The rising junior gave up 79 hits and 35 ER, but struck out 70 batters.
Coach Forbes will rely on DeCaro to take the next step, and with what could be his final season in Chapel Hill before heading off to the big leagues.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!