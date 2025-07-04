Way Too Early Atlantic Coast Conference Predictions For 2025
This is year two of the Atlantic Coast Conference, no divisions, 17-team format.
Last season, the ACC producted two College Football Playoff teams in Clemson and SMU. This season the competition will be even more fierce with Miami and North Carolina reloading and the Tar Heels bringing BIll Belichick, arguably one of the greatest football coaches of all time to its sideline.
Belichick has recruited his style of player and brought in quarterback Gio Lopez from the transfer portal. He also has a big class coming in 2026.
Clemson does not necessarily have to reload at they have Walter Camp preseason Alll-American first team quarterback Cade Klubnik returning. They are the presumptive favorites once again to repeat as conference champions. You can never count Clemson out as a candidate for the conference and national titles.
Klubnik has all of his big guns on his receiving corps coming back. He has TJ Moore, Bryant Wesco and Antonio Williams returning. He should have plenty of ammunition to light up the score board this season. Look for true freshman running back Gideon Davidson to explode out of the backfield. He is lethal with the football in his hands and also proved in high school he can catch passes in the flat and take them for huge gains.
By Clemson returning to the playoff picture last season, they snapped a three-year playoff drought. Coach Dabo Sweeney brings back most of its main competitors and they will compete not only for the conference, but they look to go deep in the College Football Playoffs as well.
As for the Hurricanes, Miami replaces one sniper for another. Quarterback Cam Ward has gone on to the National Football League. What does Miami do? They replace Ward, a Heisman Trophy finalist, with former Georgia signal-caller Carson Beck.
The Hurricanes, 10-3 last season, should have made the ACC Championship Game last season, but they folded down the stretch and lost a 21-0 lead at Syracuse to finish the season. Miami returns a veteran offensive line to protect Beck and open holes for a talented group of running backs led by veteran Mark Fletcher.
The receiving corps will be led by sophomore Joshisa Trader and transfers CJ Daniels, Keelan Marion and Tony Johnson. Miami has proven that they don't just rebuild, they reload with coach Mario Cristobal leading the way in recruiting.
SMU hopes to sneak up on teams as they did last season, but they lost quite a bit from their offense. Coach Rhett Lashley always has something up his sleeve which catches opposing defenses off guard.
Florida State had a great recruiting class and will look to rebound from a 2-10 season of a year ago.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!