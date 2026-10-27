The Secret Weapon UNC Used in Pursuit of 5-Star Demarcus Henry

North Carolina may have had the most important visit of the recruiting cycle this past weekend, as 5-star and consensus top recruit Demarcus Henry took his fifth and final visit to Chapel Hill ahead of his commitment, set for his birthday on Oct. 30.

When college coaches attempt to land a special recruit, they’ll typically pull everything out of the bag to get a commitment. While a lot of schools can replicate, and will replicate, what others do, North Carolina has one advantage no other school can match: Michael Jordan.

Carolina's Secret Weapon

Jan 29, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Former North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams with former UNC great Michael Jordan on the court as they were honored as part of the 1982 national championship team in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Michael Malone clearly went all out to draw Henry to Carolina , as he got Michael Jordan on the phone to persuade Henry to dress in Carolina blue. In a recap of his visit to Chapel Hill, Henry recounted the events of the day, including the phone call he received.

“At the facility, Coach Malone gave me the phone, said somebody wanted to talk to me. It was Michael Jordan. So I'm on the phone with Michael Jordan and he said he knew me, so I'm geeked…That's crazy that Michael Jordan know me. He say he's a big fan of my game. And I was like, man, that's crazy coming from Jordan.”

It’s fantastic to see Jordan getting involved in potentially bringing recruits to North Carolina, and if a call from Jordan himself doesn’t move the needle, Malone may be out of options. It’s clear that Malone is working around the clock to get Henry in Carolina blue, and with his commitment date coming very soon, all Carolina fans can do now is sit back and pray.

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Arizona Compass Prep forward DeMarcus Henry (15) against Spire Institute (OH) during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henry Could Invite More Talent to Chapel Hill

For North Carolina, landing a player of Henry’s caliber would make a major statement for Coach Malone and his staff for multiple reasons. Landing a 5-star elite recruit in your first cycle as a college head coach would be significant in and of itself, but a commitment from Henry may also lead to a domino effect, with other 5-stars in the country eyeing Carolina.

While I believe North Carolina is in the lead for the talented recruit, Arkansas, Kentucky, and Louisville will all make major final pushes to land the 5-star. Kentucky has deep pockets when it comes to recruits, and we all certainly know how loud money talks in college sports these days. There is certainly a valid argument for each of Henry’s final four teams, as he recently narrowed the list down.