North Carolina Basketball Books Big Non-Conference Rivalry Game

The college basketball season is still months away, yet things are already getting exciting. North Carolina is adding an interesting, yet fun matchup to their non-conference slate this season.

NC State vs North Carolina

The Tar Heels will take on NC State in a non-conference game that is tentatively scheduled for December 15th. The game is scheduled to take place at a neutral site, that being the Greensboro Coliseum.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) brings the ball up the court in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The complete details of the match are yet to be finalized, but the report first came from Cory Smith of PackPower247 , the NC State 247Sports page.

The two teams will also meet in conference play, with another game scheduled to take place in Chapel Hill later down the road. Due to the ACC scheduling, the two teams have only faced each other once per season in the past two years.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) dribbles against VCU Rams forward Jadrian Tracey (2) in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

This extra non-conference game with a known rival will give the Tar Heels a taste of ACC play before they’re slated to take on the real thing. Michael Malone is getting the team ready to weather the storm, and it should be noted as a positive move to get the team ready for what should be a tough ACC this season.

Last season, the matchup between the two teams was not pretty. NC State, unfortunately, took control early at home and dominated for the majority of the game, winning 82-58. Albeit, North Carolina played that game without their two frontcourt stars in Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar , both of which were sidelined due to injury.

Two Chances to Take On the Wolf Pack

Apr 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

North Carolina will now get not one but two opportunities to avenge that game, one at a neutral site, and one on the road. Adding an extra game with a rival team will always be attractive to fans no matter which side you root on.

Luckily, with the game being earlier on in the season, it should give North Carolina the ability to play without any injuries, as they should go in with a healthy roster. The downside of it being so early is that with so many new faces on the roster and a new head coach, let’s hope there are no growing pains or learning curves still impacting the team by then.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

So far, North Carolina’s non conference schedule is shaping up to be an exciting one, and should be one that will get the team tested and ready for when the real battle begins.