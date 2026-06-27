Caleb Wilson had already proven himself as one of the best players in this year’s draft class, but he believes he is the very best.

Wilson led the North Carolina Tar Heels in nearly every statistical category last season despite being just a freshman. The All-American forward didn’t get the chance to show off his skills in the NCAA Tournament thanks to a season-ending injury that he suffered in February, but by then it was already clear just how good Wilson was.

Wilson Has Star Upside

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-10, Wilson brings a rare combination of size and skill that will make him an excellent fit for the Chicago Bulls, who drafted him with the 4th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft earlier this week. Wilson is widely considered the best athlete in the class, with many saying he has the most upside potential to one day be a star in the NBA.

Wilson still has plenty of room for improvement despite his already impressive attributes. He can still improve in areas such as his outside shooting, and his playmaking offensively, as well as his touch around the basket on shots that aren’t dunks.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Nonetheless, Wilson’s confidence is at an all-time high. In fact, so much so that he believes he is better than the first three selections of the NBA Draft. AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, and Cameron Boozer were all chosen in front of Wilson, and at his introductory press conference with the Bulls, Wilson insinuated that he provides more than those three talents.

Wilson’s Thoughts

Nov 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Tre White (3) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) and forward Caleb Wilson (8) defend in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“I played all of them,” Wilson said. “You know what happened when I played them, so it doesn’t really matter. I don’t really care about the media, I’m a competitor. And I’ll get to play them in summer league too. So, whatever needs to be done to prove that I’m on the same level, or I’m better, we’ll do it.”

Wilson did not play Dybantsa’s BYU squad in the regular season, but the two did face off in a preseason exhibition. Wilson scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Dybantsa had 18 points and 8 rebounds.

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and the bench react in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Against Boozer’s Duke team on Feb. 7, Wilson played all 40 minutes and scored 23 points and 4 rebounds in a 71-68 UNC win. Boozer scored 24 and had 11 rebounds in the losing effort. Against Peterson’s Kansas Jayhawks on Nov. 7, Wilson scored 24 points with 7 rebounds and 4 steals, and Peterson scored 22 points as North Carolina won 87-74.