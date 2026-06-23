Why UNC's Michael Malone Hire Looking Better After May Exit

The North Carolina Tar Heels' head coach vacancy was the overwhelming headline during the Final Four. Obviously, the program hired Michael Malone as head coach, and it is looking even better after Monday's breaking news.

Dusty May, who coached the Michigan Wolverines to a National Championship, left the program to become the Dallas Mavericks' head coach. May's comments during the Final Four are now raising eyebrows about how sincere he truly was.

May's Thoughts

Michigan coach Dusty May celebrates after winning the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional final by defeating Tennessee 95-62 at United Center in Chicago on Sunday, March 29, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"After last year, I decided I'll never respond to any job speculation," May said. "I had already agreed to terms with Michigan, was 100% done, and I made the comment that I was flattered about a certain job opening because of my background, and that was misconstrued, so I just decided I'm never going to comment on any job that I don't have."

"I think it's well documented how happy I am at Michigan," May continued. "Obviously, my private life, my personal life, my family, their happiness is very important. I love it at Michigan, but you'll never hear me comment on any other job unless Michigan lets me go, and then I'll comment on every job."

Malone Hire Looks Better

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

At the time, May was also being heavily linked to North Carolina as a potential replacement for former head coach Hubert Davis, who was fired shortly after the Tar Heels' first-round collapse against VCU. While the 49-year-old head coach has built an elite resume in recent memory, including a Final Four appearance with Florida Atlantic in 2023, leaving Michigan halfway through the season will not be well-received by fans in Ann Arbor.

Had North Carolina convinced May to jump ship and join the Tar Heels after winning the National Championship, who knows? Maybe a year from now, North Carolina will find itself in a similar situation to Michigan's today.

Mar 9, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone talks to guard Jamal Murray (27) during a break in the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Additionally, jumping from college basketball to the NBA has been difficult for coaches in recent years, leading several of them to return to college basketball. Meanwhile, Malone is a longtime NBA head coach and led the Denver Nuggets to a championship-winning season in 2023. The 54-year-old's success and resume in the NBA are reasons to be excited for his impact on North Carolina.

Overall, Malone is a loyal individual who loves basketball, and I believe that trait will be a driving force in his players following his lead . The Tar Heels are in good hands with Malone at the helm, and that could be validated in his first season in Chapel Hill.