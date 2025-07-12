Cam Johnson Reflects On His Time as a Brooklyn Net
Cam Johnson will not be a Brooklyn Net next NBA season, as he will be competing for an NBA championship on the Denver Nuggets. He will play alongside MVP talent in Nikola Jokic, along with Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, and others under head coach David Adelman.
To reitrate his stats as I once wrote about not too long ago, Johnson averaged 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists in his final season in Brooklyn. He shot 47.5% from the field and 39% from beyond-the-arc, respectively.
Erik Slater on X (formerly Twitter) captured what Johnson said about his time playing for the Nets, transcribing the following from a clip of a The Young Man and the Three episode:
""I love the people in that building... I enjoyed it because of that, and I had faith in what we were building because of that. I really think Jordi's a fantastic coach. Playing that one season under him, personnel constantly shifting, we had trades, we had injuries, he always maintained such a good approach to the team, and he was always able to motivate us to play hard.
Our record wasn't great, but I think throughout the season we consistently gave effort. And I credit our coaching staff a lot for that. Two years there, playoffs when we first got there. Obviously, we wish we could've been better. And I was willing to do everything in my power to get us back on a winning track.
And I think they’ll get there eventually. I have faith in those guys in that building. I’ll miss them, and I appreciate them. I appreciate everything they did for myself and my career. I wish Mike the best of luck going there and figuring the situation out."
On the contrary, Johnson shared his feelings on becoming a Nugget (transcription found on CBS Sports):
"Honestly, a big part of [being excited to play with Jokić] is not having to play against him anymore,"Johnson said on The Young Man and the Three podcast. "He's a problem, that's it, period. He can pass, rebound, score -- you don't know what you're gonna get any given day, like what mode he's in. It's an uncanny ability. He has spatial awareness, just how he feels a game, how he understands the game, like he does it in a way different than anybody else in the league."
Changes are coming for Johnson, but the new journey ahead sure seems to be an exciting one. But adaptability is not something new for him given his transfer to UNC after playing for Pittsburgh in college (with Roy Williams as head coach and Hubert Davis as assistant).
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!