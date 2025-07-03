Former Tar Heel: Cam Johnson, an NBA Sharpshooter
Cam Johnson spent five years in college, his first three seasons with the Pittsburgh Panthers, and then his last two with the North Carolina Tar Heels in Chapel Hill. Two ACC schools, but he had his best performances while playing inside of the Dean Dome in front of 21,750 fans.
Johnson's final year of college he averaged 16.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists under former head coach Roy Williams (all of which are the highest averages of his collegiate career). The Moon Township, Pennsylvania shot 50.6% from the field and 45.7% from beyond-the-arc across 29.9 minutes of action per game.
In other words, Johnson shot lights out in college.
That same season, Johnson recorded over 45% from the three-point line is when then-freshman, now Chicago Bulls guard, Coby White played at UNC, too. Those two were a big part of Carolina's eventual 29-7 record, going 16-2 during ACC conference play, including a sweep over the Duke Blue Devils.
However, once the Sweet 16 rolled in the course of March Madness, Johnson did not have his best shooting game going 4/11 from the field and 2/7 from three. But following the season, Johnson was drafted in the 2019 NBA Draft.
The Phoenix Suns were willing to take a chance on an older college player (normally not common) and it payed off well for the organization based in Arizona.
Johnson's averaged 13.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists throughout his fourth season with Phoenix. But that was all before he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets the same year.
His 25 games with the Nets after he was traded, the six-foot-eight sharpshooting wing recorded 16.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.
With this year's free agency beginning on July 6, the Nets decided to trade Johnson to the Denver Nuggets on June 30. The 2023 NBA Champions will be the third team of his career.
The former Tar Heel will be playing alongside three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, as head coach David Adelman build back what his team had in two seasons ago. The Joker will have a reliable three-pointer shooter to pass to when double-teamed or coming out of the short-roll, and it will be Johnson's job as it has been for probably most of his life as a shooter, to knock it down.
A Tar Heel, to a Sun, then a Net, and now a Nugget — Johnson is going to step into another chapter of his basketball career.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!