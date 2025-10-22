No. 2 Recruit in Class of 2027 Praises UNC
While Hubert Davis has yet to land a recruit in North Carolina's Class of 2026, he's got his eyes set on a pair of top targets in the Class of 2027. After already setting his sights on Nasir Anderson, Davis is now eyeing CJ Rosser.
Rosser stands 6'10'' 195-pounds and recently transferred to Southeastern Prep in Orlando, FL. Florida, one of the best high school basketball states in the country, sees Rosser listed as the No. 2 player in the state along with hisNo. 2 overall ranking. Nationally, he's the No. 1 ranked power forward in the Class of 2027.
CJ Rosser Speaks on UNC
March 1 marked the day Davis extended an offer to Rosser. The top power forward already had eight offers thrown his way in 2024 from Presbyterian, Cincinnati, Wake Forest, USC, TCU, Maryland, Texas A&M, and Georgia Tech.
Just a few weeks before Rosser was offered by UNC, he went on an unofficial visit to Duke. Seeing as Duke has been able to steal recruits from the Tar Heels left and right, that's a visit that makes North Carolina fans feel a bit uneasy. Regardless, Rosser heavily praised UNC.
"I went to see them play Alabama and Miami. I really liked the campus a whole lot," he said. "I really like the gym, it was big, and I really like that a lot. And the coaches, I love. They’re nice, they talk to me, stay in touch. "
Rosser continued, "I love the players, too. Love how they move with the ball. It’s been good with them. Really, just enjoying the process, because me growing up, watching them a lot, I’m just enjoying that playing out.”
Rosser Reveals What He's Looking For During His Recruitment Process
When speaking with Rivals' Jamie Shaw, Rosser broke down his conversations with UCF, Kentucky, Florida State, Miami, and UNC. His section on the Tar Heels was the longest of the five teams, something that UNC fans can keep in their back pocket.
"Really, I’m looking off the court wise, at the coaching staff and the players,” Rosser added. “Just the connection that everybody has and is everyone going to be good off the court and not just on the court. Everyone just got to be a team, really just be connected family.”
Now that he's in Florida, it's no secret teams like the Knights, Seminoles, and Hurricanes are going to go after him. It's only a matter of time before the reigning National Champions, Florida, will likely throw their name in the mix.
