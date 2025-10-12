What Brought Henri Veesaar to Chapel Hill
How did it happen? How did Henri Veesaar end up in Chapel Hill?
The 7-footer from Tallin, Estonia chose the North Carolina Tar Heels to spend his last two seasons of college eligibility — playing for head coach Hubert Davis, and a staff with tons of UNC basketball experience.
- "I remember coming on a visit and just going on a campus and seeing all these people, and everybody cared so much about the program," said Veesaar at the 2025 ACC Tipoff. "And that was just amazing."
- "Then on my visit, I talked a lot with Seth, and I kind of asked him, I was like, are you staying for sure and everything? Because I watched a lot of film with him before committing, because I kind of wanted to see what the guards are coming back."
- "And just seeing the way that he plays downhill, and I know he didn't get as many opportunities to play pick and roll last year as he does this year, but this year is going to be heavy on the ball, and we have built a great connection over the summer, and he's just a great person."
Veesaar has expressed the culture that lies in Chapel Hill, especially the former players who return over the summer and play pickup games to help the roster improve.
Seth Trimble's Perspective of Recruiting Henri Veesaar
All things considered, there is a Tar Heel who helped North Carolina obtain the true center it did not have last year: senior Seth Trimble. Trimble, during his first presser before the start of the season, shared his story of how the meetup with Veesaar went.
"The dinner's just flowing so smoothly," said Trimble while speaking to the media for the first time as a senior.
"I mean, every dinner I did this past summer, this past recruiting trail. But, I don't know, I just had such a good feeling with Henry. Everything that he was asking, he was super – I mean, everything was just flowing super smooth. He was super invested. He had a bunch of questions, not just for Coach Davis and the rest of the staff."
"But for me and other players, he had questions for JB (James Brown). You know, we would talk about, like, how he could see himself fitting in. And he'd say, me and you, or, you know, you and I, sort of stuff like that. But, yeah, the answer was there. I mean, it was just – it was a really good dinner overall, and I was really confident leaving."
Trimble, who has experienced plenty of highs and lows during his time in Chapel Hill has played with many different big men — now Veesaar becomes another player added to the list. The two will be in for a lot of pick-and-rolls and pose a lob-threat while facing opposing teams.
