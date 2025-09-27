UNC Basketball Hires Three New Members
In the months leading up to the new season, North Carolina's basketball program added three new staff members. It was first reported by Andrew Jones of TarHeel247.
The three additions—Steven Dallas, Ragan Copeland and Boris Crnjak—are all familiar faces, having worked in various roles at UNC as students in recent years. Each brings a unique perspective and understanding of the university’s athletic environment, shaped by their hands-on experience across multiple departments.
Ragan Copeland
Copeland is the Director of Community Engagement and she reports to Hubert Davis.
Copeland started in June after serving as head manager for the UNC basketball team from April 2023 to May 2025. Copeland was also a student manager for the team for two years before taking the lead role, so she's been with the program for the last four years. She earned degrees in Business and Sports Administration and recently earned her masters in Strategic Communication.
Copeland also spent three years with the Kenan-Flagler Family Enterprise Center and was a member of the Family Business Club for 13 months, serving as communications chair.
Copeland is a Triangle Area native and attended Trinity School of Durham & Chapel Hill.
Steven Dallas
Dallas was hired as a video coordinator, a part-time position. He will directly report to Davis. He started in July after spending last season as a student manager for the basketball team.
Dallas graduated from UNC in 2025. He is also a graduate of John M. Morehead High School in Eden, North Carolina, where he played football and baseball, was a member of the honor society, Junior ROTC and the drill team, and served as student council vice president.
Boris Crnjak
Crnjak was hired as UNC men's basketball data analyst in September, a part-time position. He will report to General Manager Jim Tanner.
From August 2022 to December 2024, he worked as a player personnel and recruiting intern for UNC's football team. In this role, he assisted the personnel staff in evaluating film and preparing prospect assessments. He also helped maintain the team's recruiting and film databases.
While serving in this position, he will attend graduate school at UNC from August through December 2026 as he works toward a master’s degree in applied data science.
He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Statistics and Analytics with a minor in Data Science.
