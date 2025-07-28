Who is Hubert Davis’ Assistant Coach Sean May?
Sean May is going into his fifth season under Hubert Davis' coaching staff, as he has been a big help in developing all of the big men who join the program. May won a national championship under Roy Williams during the 2004-2005 season, and is now taking all of the lessons he has received and shares it with today's group of Tar Heels.
Here is a breakdown of May's career as written on GoHeels:
"Has averaged 14.1 points and 9.4 rebounds per game in his first two seasons • Has played in 40 games and made 39 starts • Missed 24 of 35 games as a freshman due to a fracture in his left foot, but played in all but one game as a sophomore • Game missed was not due to the previous injury, but was because of a left ankle sprain • Became the first sophomore to lead the ACC in rebounding in 10 years • Has scored in double figures in 30 games with at least 20 points seven times
• Career scoring high of 28 vs. Georgia Tech on Jan. 11, 2004 • Grabbed 10 or more rebounds 18 times with a high of 21 on two occasions • Has 15 career double-doubles in points and rebounds • Has the second-most double-doubles among active ACC players (Duke's Shelden Williams has 17)
• Has led the Tar Heels in scoring 10 times and in rebounding 24 times • One of 12 players selected to play for the Team USA Basketball 20-and-Under squad that won the gold medal at the 2004 FIBA Americas World Championship For Young Men Qualifying Tournament in Halifax, Canada."
Below is more on May's background before becoming a Tar Heel, also on GoHeels:
"Played for Coach Tom McKinney at Bloomington North High School in Bloomington, Ind. • Mr. Basketball, Gatorade and Indiana Basketball News Player of the Year in Indiana as a senior • McDonald's and Parade All-America • Three-time all-state selection • Averaged 21.8 points and 13.7 rebounds as a senior and 17.3 points and 9.9 boards in his four-year career • Led Bloomington North to an 85-11 record
• Scored 1,680 career points, a Monroe County record • The county record had been held by former Tar Heel teammate Jonathan Holmes • Had a season-high 33 points against Bloomington South as a senior • Had 12 rebounds in the McDonald's All-America Game in Madison Square Garden • Was Co-MVP of the Capital Classic after scoring 26 points and grabbing 10 rebounds • Had 30 points and 20 rebounds in leading Indiana All-Stars past Kentucky All-Stars • Was a high school teammate of 2002 first-round NBA draft choice Jared Jeffries
• Averaged 24.7 points and 13.3 rebounds as a junior • Had a career-high 40-point game against Owen High as a junior • Played in the state championship game as a sophomore • Born Sean Gregory May on April 4, 1984 in Chicago • Is the son of Scott and Debbie May • His brother, Scott Jr., was a member of the Indiana team that played in the 2002 NCAA championship game • His father was the national player of the year in 1976 when he led Indiana to a 32-0 record and NCAA title • Wears a size 20 shoe."
North Carolina will have Caleb Wilson, Henri Veesaar, Jarin Stevenson, Zayden High, and James Brown to place in the frontcourt. A lot of versatility lies within those five players, each with a differing skill set, but May will coach them to the best of there abilities.
