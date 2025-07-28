All Tar Heels

Who is Hubert Davis’ Assistant Coach Sean May? 

Sean May played for former head coach Roy Williams back in the day.

Jeremiah Artacho

Nov 5, 2021; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels assistant coach Sean May reacts in the first half at Dean Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Sean May is going into his fifth season under Hubert Davis' coaching staff, as he has been a big help in developing all of the big men who join the program. May won a national championship under Roy Williams during the 2004-2005 season, and is now taking all of the lessons he has received and shares it with today's group of Tar Heels.

Dec 12, 2004; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; From left to right, UNC's Rashad McCants, Raymond Felton, Sean May and coach Roy Williams cheer on the subs in UNC's 109-60 victory over Loyola. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Bob Donnan-Imagn Images (c) Copyright 2004 Bob Donnan / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Here is a breakdown of May's career as written on GoHeels:

"Has averaged 14.1 points and 9.4 rebounds per game in his first two seasons • Has played in 40 games and made 39 starts • Missed 24 of 35 games as a freshman due to a fracture in his left foot, but played in all but one game as a sophomore • Game missed was not due to the previous injury, but was because of a left ankle sprain • Became the first sophomore to lead the ACC in rebounding in 10 years • Has scored in double figures in 30 games with at least 20 points seven times

• Career scoring high of 28 vs. Georgia Tech on Jan. 11, 2004 • Grabbed 10 or more rebounds 18 times with a high of 21 on two occasions • Has 15 career double-doubles in points and rebounds • Has the second-most double-doubles among active ACC players (Duke's Shelden Williams has 17)

• Has led the Tar Heels in scoring 10 times and in rebounding 24 times • One of 12 players selected to play for the Team USA Basketball 20-and-Under squad that won the gold medal at the 2004 FIBA Americas World Championship For Young Men Qualifying Tournament in Halifax, Canada."

Mar 28, 2019; Kansas City, MO, United States; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Garrison Brooks (15) talks with director of operations Sean May during practice for the midwest regional of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Sprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Below is more on May's background before becoming a Tar Heel, also on GoHeels:

"Played for Coach Tom McKinney at Bloomington North High School in Bloomington, Ind. • Mr. Basketball, Gatorade and Indiana Basketball News Player of the Year in Indiana as a senior • McDonald's and Parade All-America • Three-time all-state selection • Averaged 21.8 points and 13.7 rebounds as a senior and 17.3 points and 9.9 boards in his four-year career • Led Bloomington North to an 85-11 record

• Scored 1,680 career points, a Monroe County record • The county record had been held by former Tar Heel teammate Jonathan Holmes • Had a season-high 33 points against Bloomington South as a senior • Had 12 rebounds in the McDonald's All-America Game in Madison Square Garden • Was Co-MVP of the Capital Classic after scoring 26 points and grabbing 10 rebounds • Had 30 points and 20 rebounds in leading Indiana All-Stars past Kentucky All-Stars • Was a high school teammate of 2002 first-round NBA draft choice Jared Jeffries

• Averaged 24.7 points and 13.3 rebounds as a junior • Had a career-high 40-point game against Owen High as a junior • Played in the state championship game as a sophomore • Born Sean Gregory May on April 4, 1984 in Chicago • Is the son of Scott and Debbie May • His brother, Scott Jr., was a member of the Indiana team that played in the 2002 NCAA championship game • His father was the national player of the year in 1976 when he led Indiana to a 32-0 record and NCAA title • Wears a size 20 shoe."

North Carolina will have Caleb Wilson, Henri Veesaar, Jarin Stevenson, Zayden High, and James Brown to place in the frontcourt. A lot of versatility lies within those five players, each with a differing skill set, but May will coach them to the best of there abilities.

