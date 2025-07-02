Potential UNC Men’s Basketball Starting Lineup for Next Season
Before we get underway, here is a look at the UNC men's basketball starting lineup for the 2024-2025 season (at the end of the season, after all the numerous changes:
PG: Elliot Cadeau
SG: RJ Davis
SF: Drake Powell
PF: Jae'Lyn Withers
C: Ven-Allen Lubin
Alright, now here is a projected starting lineup for this fall in Hubert Davis' fifth season as North Carolina's head coach:
PG: Kyan Evans
SG: Seth Trimble
SF: Luka Bogavac
PF: Caleb Wilson
C: Henri Veesaar
As shown, there are plenty of changes, well, different players are what happened. The upcoming roster is facing a massive flip upside with only one, yes, one returning player with plenty of Carolina basketball experience in rising senior Seth Trimble.
Cadeau entered the transfer portal and decided to join Michigan in the Big 10. Drake Powell kept his name in the NBA Draft, getting selected in the first round by the Atlanta Hawks before the Brooklyn Nets swooped in for a trade. Withers exhausted his eligibility, and Lubin made the trip to Raleigh to play for former McNeese head coach Will Wade.
Instead of those guys suiting up in Chapel Hill, Coach Davis and General Manager Jim Tanner went out and secured six transfers in addition to the three-man freshmen class.
Transfers: Kyan Evans (Colorado State), Henri Veesaar (Arizona Wildcats), Jonathan Powell (West Virginia), Jarin Steveson (Alabama), Jaydon Young (Virginia Tech), and Luka Bogavac (an international player who played for SC Derby).
Freshmen class: Caleb Wilson (five-star from Holy Innocent' Episcopal School), Derek Dixon (four-star from Gonzaga High School), and Isaiah Denis (four-star from Davidson Day High School).
A complete overhaul for the Tar Heels, and on paper, at least, a better team by the look of it, given the much-improved frontcourt depth. Unlike last season, Coach Davis should not have to scramble around to figure out who's going to be the starting center since Veesaar, a seven-footer who can put the ball on the deck and drive or shoot a three-pointer, is at the palm of his hands.
Maybe the loss of a pass-first guard in Cadeau will be a crucial factor heading into this coming year, or former five-star Ian Jackson, who transferred to St. John's, but this team has pieces that seem to fit well with each other. Caleb Wilson, a future lottery pick of the 2026 NBA Draft, headlines the starting five, but veteran guard Seth Trimble, with his slashing abilities, adds a needed dynamic to keep the opposing team on its toes.
Additionally, international transfer, Bogavac, recorded 14.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, along with 1.7 assists as he brings his skill set to the table.
For reference, here is a list of all the backcourt and frontcourt pieces:
Backcourt: Kyan Evans, Seth Trimble, Luka Bogavac, Jonathan Powell. Derek Dixon, Isaiah Denis, Jaydon Young
Frontcourt: Henri Veesaar, Caleb Wilson, Jarin Stevenson, Zayden High, James Brown
The season opener for Carolina is on November 3 at home against Central Arkansas, and it will be interesting to see who Coach Davis chooses to as his starting lineup.
