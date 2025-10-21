UNC vs. BYU Exhibition Set with Wilson vs. Dybansta Showdown
North Carolina and BYU are set for a late tipoff on Friday, October 24. The showdown between head coaches Hubert Davis and Kevin Young will begin at 9:00 p.m. ET (6:00 p.m. PT). This matchup will be headlined by UNC and BYU freshmen Caleb Wilson and A.J. Dybansta. Both of which are likely one-and-dones following the 2025-2026 season, and off to the NBA to further their playing careers.
Davis is heading into his fifth season in Chapel Hill leading the program while Young embarks on his second season at the college level. And just like Davis, Young has experience in the NBA, too, but rather than playing he has taken part as an assistant coach for the Phildelphia 76ers and the Phoenix Suns (also had a role as an associate head coach before going to BYU).
Similar to UNC, BYU brings in a lot of new faces to the program: transfers Rob Wright III (Baylor), Kennard Davis Jr. (Southern Illinois), Dominique Diomande (Washington), Tyler Mrus (Idaho) and Nate Pickens (UC Riverside). Besides Dybansta, Xavion Staton from Hurricane, Utah is a part of the Class of 2025 for the Cougars.
This contest will feature players new to their respective teams, but that's how it goes these days during with the transfer portal being so accessible for those wanting a change of scenery at the collegiate level.
Star-Studded Freshmen Headline Exhibition Matchup
Wilson and Dybansta will be the individual battle everyone will have their eye on. Heigh-wise, Wilson has the upper hand standing at 6-foot-10, while Dybansta is at 6-foot-9. The wingspan on both players extend far beyond most in the college basketball world, just one of the many reasons scouts are high on the two.
Expect a lot of shot attempts to be take by those the freshmen, but the difference maker that will determine the outcome is what their teammates are able to accomplish throughout the game. UNC is a much larger team in the frontcourt compared to BYU with six players listed at 6-foot-10 or taller, while the Cougars only have two, Mihailo Bośković and Staton.
North Carolina will be challenged by BYU, but it will be a great test to see where it stands at prior to the first official game of the season on Monday, November 3, when it welcomes Central Arkansas into the Dean Dome. UNC-BYU, Wilson-Dybansta, a West Coast that will be televised on ESPN.
