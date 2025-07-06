Colorado State Transfer Kyan Evans Is a Scorer at Heart
At Colorado State, Kyan Evans was a prolific scorer who would collect his points from the three-point line a great amount, shooting 44.6% from the three-point line, attempting 1.9-4.4 shots, per ESPN.
He also converted 85.2% from the free throw line (as a freshman, that number sat at 68.4%). The six-foot-two and 175-pound combo guard finished this past year with 10.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while knocking down 47.1% of his field goals.
The Rams finished the 2024-2025 season with a 16-4 conference record, right behind New Mexico, who completed 17-3.
After two seasons, Evans chose to move elsewhere and further his basketball career at North Carolina and play for Hubert Davis, who is preparing for year No. 5 as head coach. In addition to Evans, Arizona transfer Henri Veesaar, plus freshman Derek Dixon are some other new faces Carolina fans need to learn.
247Sports College Basketball Analyst Isaac Trotter evaluated Evans' game following this year's March Madness:
"Efficiency was the name of the game for Kyan Evans. The 6-foot-2 sophomore guard shot over 40% on both catch-and-shoot 3s and off-the-dribble 3s. Colorado State started running him off staggers or pindowns, and he was up to the challenge. Oh, and he really started to find his groove attacking long closeouts, slicing to the rim and finishing at a high level.
Evans was balling by the time March Madness rolled around. There are some concerns. He played next to a superstar in Nique Clifford who generated lots of attention. Colorado State's intricate offense also maximized his strengths perfectly. He's not a tried-and-true point guard, but he has a clip and Evans is super competitive.
Despite only 8.1 minutes as a freshman and not a single start, that did not deter Evans and instead continued to play under Colorado State head coach Niko Medved. Here's a look at Evans' freshman stats as a freshman:
2023-2024: 1.7 points, 0.9 rebounds, 0.8 points, 41.4% from the field, and 32.1% from three
Similar to guards Carolina has had in the past, Evans made a major freshman-to-sophomore leap, and will be a huge asset to Coach Davis and his staff — a ball-handler who has IQ and can score, and it's too often you hear anyone in college basketball shoot almost 45% from three. It's not easy.
The transition to the ACC is not easy for many players, but Evans can improve UNC's chances of going past the first round in next year's March Madness event. Colorado State defeated Memphis in the Round of 64, and it was courtesy of Evans' 23-point performance, where he connected on six three-pointers.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!