UNC Men’s Hoops Breakdown: NC Central
When it comes to the all-time record between these two schools, North Carolina leads with three victories against NC Central, having yet to be successful while facing the Tar Heels.
Although the Eagles will have a chance at changing the outcome during the 2025-2026 campaign when they visit Chapel Hill on November 14 inside the Dean E. Smith Center. However, it is an opportunity for UNC and Head Coach Hubert Davis to continue the streak and make it four in a row.
The last matchup being on December 12, 2020 (the COVID-19 season), the Tar Heels won 73-67. UNC was up by just two points facing a 1-3 NC Central team at the time, but scored 43 points throughout the last 20 minutes of game action. Former big man, Armando Bacot, led with 19 points and 11 rebounds, with former guard, Caleb Love, scoring 12 points of his own. Former Tar Heels Day'Ron Sharpe and Andrew Platek added 12 and 11 points each, respectively. RJ Davis, one of UNC's latest to head to the pro level, had six points.
NC Central was led by C.J. Keyser with 19 points, five rebounds, and two assists. Justin Whatley, Nicolas Fennell and Jamir Moultrie added 13, 11 and 10 points each, respectively. The Eagles went 26-58 from the field goal range, 8-19 from the three-point line and 7-8 from the charity stripe that night.
How Did NC Central Perform Last Season?
Last season, NC Central finished with an overall record of 14-19 and went 6-8 in conference play. The Eagles at home went 10-4, 2-13 on the road, plus 2-2 at neutral sites. Some of its notable wins come against Williams & Mary, Gardner-Webb, Howard and Norfolk State.
Head Coach Levelle Moton will be without his leading scorer, Po'Boigh King, who averaged 16.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists as a junior. He shot 43.7% from the field to go along with 33.6% from beyond the arc and 78.4% at the free throw line. Perry Smith Jr. also decided to move to the next school of his basketball career — after scoring 11.4 points and grabbing six rebounds this past year.
Coach Moton will need to find new players to step into scoring roles along with other needs in preparation for the matchup with the Tar Heels in November.
