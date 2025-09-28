European Newcomer is Fitting In Just Fine for UNC Hoops
Luka Bogavac is one of the notable additions for the Tar Heels this offseason.
Bogavac, who committed to UNC on May 31, spent four professional seasons in the ABA Liga (Adriatic Basketball Association) with SC Derby, a club based in Podgorica, Montenegro. A proven knock-down perimeter shooter, Bogavac brings a high level of maturity and poise uncommon for a freshman—thanks to his 21 years of age and experience competing against professional athletes before arriving in America.
However, fitting in with not only the Tar Heels but also American culture could be difficult for the European talent, particularly due to potential language barriers. Yet, according to UNC senior guard Seth Trimble, Bogavac has adjusted quite well, and there haven't been any issues so far, especially when it comes to communication—despite English not being Bogavac's first language.
- "His English is really good, actually. It's really good.," Trimble said. "You can't, you know, get too deep into your slang. You know, he may not understand some things. You know, us Gen Z, we got a whole bunch of different slang. So, we got to be selective with that. But, I mean, his English is really good. There's no, like, there's no barriers or anything on the court with us."
- "Just him playing a song that nobody would think he knew. And then he's just sitting there smiling, bopping his head. And, you know, just looking for approval. And we're all just hyping him up. You know, something like that. Something like that just makes it unintentionally funny."
What Bogavac Brings to The Table
Bogavac had his strongest season professionally as he averaged 14.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game in 2024-25, while shooting 45.1% from the field, 39.9% on three-point shots, and 87% from the charity stripe. He scored 19 or more points in eight of his final 15 ABA games, including a 24-point game where he made seven three-pointers on March 30, and a season-high 27 points on April 25.
Bogavac has also represented his country in international play. He competed for Montengro in the FIBA U20 European Championship in 2022 and 2023, and was a member of the senior Montenegrin national team in the 2024 FIBA Olympic Qualifying tournament and the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket Qualifiers.
- “North Carolina fans can expect a temperamental and characterful player, I will try to give 100 percent,” Bogavac told reporter Savo Njunjić of Vjiesti this summer (in Montenegrin, translated to English).
- “I have great energy, character," Bogavac added. "I know that the expectations are high and I will try to justify them. I like to be a man of decisions, I like to take the initiative. I like to ask questions, to make decisions. I know where I come from, that it is the University with the largest fan base in America. I will make sure that the team achieves as many victories as possible and goes to the very top.”
- “As I said before, his ability to handle a basketball and pass and score many different ways, his versatility is something that is going to be fun to watch this year," UNC head coach Hubert Davis said.
