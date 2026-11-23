There's been quite the mixed bag of reactions from Tar Heels fans through the first five games of the college basketball season. This week, I took to X to ask the Carolina family what they thought of this season so far and what they would like to see from their Tar Heels moving forward.

The answers, as expected, reflected a wide range of different opinions.

Win As Expected

Blow the teams out that they’re supposed to, clos games by extending the lead. Not get out rebounded. Not give up 70+ to mid majors. — Salttown (@Salttown) November 22, 2026

North Carolina has seemingly played down to their competition so far this season, and it's clearly made plenty of fans nervous early on. The Tar Heels' performances against Western Carolina, Wyoming, and even Marshall left a lot to be desired, as all three were profiled as inferior opponents that were able to make Carolina uncomfortable.

I agree that, moving forward, North Carolina will need to figure out how to dominate some of these mid-major teams on their schedule, both in rebounding and on the scoreboard in general. Monmouth presents a great opportunity to change the narrative and win big.

Focus and Hustle

Better focus and hustle. We're not always going to have the most talent but we can always play the hardest. — UNC Fan (@UNC_and_CFB) November 22, 2026

I always appreciate the level-headed responses like this one. Looking at the Tar Heels roster compared to other titans in college basketball, it does seem like North Carolina is lacking in major areas. However, as this commenter said, the one thing that they can control is effort, and throughout the first five games, I would say it has not been up to standard.

After the 17-point lead North Carolina gained on Marshall, it looked like the team lost focus, which is something even Michael Malone agreed with in his post-game press conference. “I felt we did not show maturity when we built that lead. I thought we relaxed. I felt that we forgot what helped us get the lead in the first place. We got a little bit bored with success,” Malone said.

Dynamic Backcourt Duo

Dennis & Brown starting backcourt — Mr.I don't Give A.F (@CarlWard75238) November 22, 2026

The combination of Isaiah Denis and Terrence Brown in the backcourt also intrigues me. Brown's fast-paced, offensive approach likely complements Denis more than any other potential backcourt partner. For now, I do believe we can continue to expect Denis to come off the bench and lead his second unit, but you can also expect both Denis and Brown to share the court plenty throughout the season.

Moving forward, if Denis can produce more consistently as a distributor, I would feel much more comfortable with the two playing alongside each other in a starting role.