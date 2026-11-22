The highly anticipated debut of Cameron Fens was a successful first outing for the seven-foot athlete.

He provides a new physical presence that has been lacking on North Carolina’s roster so far this season, and he produced at the level that it seems just about everyone thought he would. Fens flirted with a double-double against Marshall, putting up 9 points and 8 rebounds along with 3 blocks on the defensive side of the floor.

Cameron Fens Impact for North Carolina

“It was great to have him available tonight,” Malone said. “I was just happy for him. You know, everything he's gone through has not been easy. So just thankful that Cameron Fens was able to play tonight…It was good to see him competing and how happy his teammates were for him.”

It is apropos that this was the first Cameron Fens play at UNC to go into his highlight reel. This is why he was brought in. Brute strength. Just discards his man and grabs the offensive board. He did this twice against Marshall. @TarHeel_247 pic.twitter.com/GHpwuIXeZ7 — David Sisk (@CoachDavidSisk) November 21, 2026

While Carolina’s rebounding struggles haven’t been completely solved, Fens provides a skill set that may alleviate the issue to some degree, and we saw that in effect against Marshall. “He's 255 pounds, he's seven feet tall. He's big, he's strong, he's athletic, he's skilled," Malone said.

Fens physical profile helps out Carolina’s frontcourt tremendously, and his frame will allow the Tar Heels to finally have a true back-to-the-basket type big to rely on offensively. In addition to the value he brings as a rebounder and physical scorer, we also witnessed what a tremendous shot-blocker he can be for this team.

How Fens Impacts the Rest of the Roster

In addition to being valuable himself, he also allows the rest of the North Carolina roster to play in more natural positions. With Neo Avdalas out and Fens now in the frontcourt, essentially everyone in the rotation moves up a spot, and it seems to have everyone playing more comfortably now.

Nov 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Matt Able (3) reacts after scoring against the Western Carolina Catamounts during the second half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alexandros Samodurov moves up to the 4-spot instead of being relied on as a reserve 5, where he plays much more naturally. The same can be said for Jarin Stevenson, who will get some more playing time on the wing, a position that complements his play style. Matt Able also moves from small forward to shooting guard, which seemed to have a positive impact on him in the game against Marshall.

It’s still unknown how much we will see Fens moving forward, but you would like to think he could at least gain starter-like minutes as the season goes on, especially if he helps out the Heels' rebounding efforts as much as we think he could.

Overall, Fens being on the court impacts the Tar Heels in more ways than one, and should he be able to stay eligible, this team could be much better than we may have anticipated early on.