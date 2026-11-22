North Carolina delivered a performance Friday that came with many highs and lows throughout the forty minutes. The Heels started off on the right foot, as they shot efficiently early and got up 17 points on the Thundering Herd to begin the game.

Roller Coaster in Chapel Hill

Then the roller coaster ride seemed to begin with a drop. Marshall fought their way back into the game, taking advantage of the seemingly lazy play from the Tar Heels after they had assumed the lead. Michael Malone noted it as a pain point for this team as well. So much so that he had words following the win in his post-game press conference.

Nov 13, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Terrence Brown (1) reacts after scoring against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Then tonight I felt we got off to a really, really good start, up 17,” Malone said. “And I felt we did not show maturity when we built that lead. I thought we relaxed. I felt that we forgot what helped us get the lead in the first place. We got a little bit bored with success.”

“I liked how we came out of the half. We showed some maturity. We showed some poise with that. And, you know, that team right there, I give a lot of credit to their coach, their players. Every game I've watched, they're in every game. I mean, they just don't go away. They're unrelenting. And so we had to play a full 40 minutes tonight. And we had a lot of different guys step up.”

If Carolina wants to be competitive in the ACC this season, they need to keep their foot on the gas for 40 minutes and get off the roller coaster. The conference is shaping up to be tougher than in years past, it seems, and opponents at the top won’t be as forgiving as Marshall was when Carolina let go of their lead.

Coaching Roles

Nov 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone reacts during the first half against the Wyoming Cowboys at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the major takeaways from the Friday night action was the promise shown at the center position. Though Cameron Fens and Sayon Keita didn’t share the court at the same time, they offer complementary strengths at the five spot.

Malone also recognized the effects of the two, but also mentioned how crucial Keita can be for this team if he’s able to continue to grow.

“So when you have [Cameron Fens] available, he gives you just a different presence. And so tonight it was great to have that, you know, but we still need Sayon. He's still 18 years old, so we got to keep pouring into Sayon, helping him develop.”

Nov 13, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Sayon Keita (21) brings the ball to the basket against Georgia Bulldogs guard Blue Cain (0) during the second half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to the frontcourt development, there were many other areas on the team undergoing changes. Due to Neo Avdalas’s absence, Terrence Brown has now been tasked with stepping into a role leading the starting five at point guard. Further down the rotation, Isaiah Denis is tasked with the same for the second rotation.

“I'm trying to help Terrence Brown go from being our two-guard to now our point guard running our team. Helping Isaiah Denis, who did not play at all last year, helping him understand how he can come off the bench and help run his team.”

There have been a lot of changes in the rotation for this team, so growing pains will be common for this roster. As the Heels continue to grow in their connection with one another, I believe we saw many flashes of a very competitive team against Marshall Friday night.