It wasn't a perfect night for the Tar Heels, but I thought we saw a lot of improvement overall from this team in the 16-point win at home. The grades are in, and I believe fans should be encouraged by the marks North Carolina received back.

Rebounding: B

Although they still lost the rebounding battle, I think the overall effort on the glass looked much better against Marshall. North Carolina even led the rebounding battle for the majority of the game before letting the win slip away in the final minutes due to some offensive rebounding errors.

Nov 13, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Terrence Brown (1) reacts after scoring against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, Cameron Fens provided major help on the glass, grabbing 8 rebounds in the limited minutes he saw on the court. Sayon Keita, Jarin Stevenson, and Terrence Brown all pulled their own weight as well, grabbing 6 rebounds each, as Carolina put up 40 total rebounds on the night. It wasn't perfect, but I do think we saw some improvement in these 40 minutes compared to the previous games.

Three-Point Shooting: C+

Overall, I thought the three-point shooting from North Carolina was one of the worst areas of the night for the Tar Heels. If it hadn't been for Matt Able, this grade could have been even lower.

I thought the Tar Heels threw up shots from deep far too early on offensive possessions, without even attempting a higher-percentage look inside the three-point line. Players like Jaydon Young struggled from deep, going 1-of-5, and Maximo Adams and Isaiah Denis both put up 0-for statlines from deep. I did think Jarin Stevenson had a better night from deep than we’ve seen in the past few games, as he shot 2-for-4 with some big-time shots from behind the arc, but overall it felt like there was a lot to be desired.

Rim Protection: A

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Sayon Keita (21) is seen during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Cameron Fens and Sayon Keita put in a great effort at defending the rim, coming down with 5 blocks combined. Fens had three himself and was a major presence defensively around the rim and will continue to get better as the season goes on.

The Tar Heels' interior defensive presence also forced Marshall into shooting 13-for-25 in layups and 38.4% overall from the field.

Overall, a solid night and a solid win for North Carolina as they improved to 4-1. There will certainly be things to fix before they head into ACC play, but the 16-point win over Marshall should give fans some encouragement moving forward.

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