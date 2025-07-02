Autographed Michael Jordan Rookie Card Sells For Record Price
It comes as no surprise that anything that bears Michael Jordan's signature on it is worth a lot of money. When it is a verified item from his rookie season and there are not many in existence, it goes for a ridiculous amount of money.
Whether it be game-worn jerseys or apparel, trading cards or signed programs, people cannot get enough of the Jordan mystique. They want to own a part of history and wealthy people are willing to pay anything to obtain what everyone else can only dream of.
There was an auction where a signed 1986 Fleer Jordan rookie card sold for $2.5 million. It was a record for the highest price paid for the card in any grade. In fact, it was the third-highest price ever paid for a Jordan card.
The card was sold for the outlandish price which included a 25 percent buyer's premium. The auction house was known as Joopiter, which is owned by Grammy-winning artist and producer Pharrell Williams.
There is some mystery as to the deal. The winning big was the only bid made on the card.
“It’s a shocking amount of money,” Will Stern, a reporter and editor at Cllct, tells Front Office Sports. “I don’t think there’s anybody who I spoke to within the industry that expected this.”
The previous high for a rookie card belonging to Jordan was $205,000 sold last March. The $2.5 million was the third-highest public sale for a Jordan card ever. The record, for those that have the money, or the stomach, was $2.928 million which was spent on a rare (1-of-1) 2003-2004 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection autographed card.
Jordan was a partner with Upper Deck and only signed what his partners brought him to personally autograph. He signed nine of those cards like the one sold in auction and six received a perfect grade from PSA, a well-respected grader of cards.
The perfect cards have not been put up for auction as of yet. They are expected to fetch even more money. They should come up for sale in single lots over the next few months.
In March, another person with too much money to spend, purchased an autographed Bulls' jersey that his Airness wore in a preseason game during his rookie campaign. The jersey sold through the auction Sotheby's auction house for $4.215 million.
