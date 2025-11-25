Expectations for North Carolina Against St. Bonaventure
The North Carolina Tar Heels' matchup against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies on Tuesday night is not the most polarizing game on the slate, but the Tar Heels should not take this contest for granted.
For one, St. Bonaventure is no pushover, as it also boasts a 5-0 record heading into Tuesday night. Additionally, the Tar Heels were not efficient from the field, specifically from beyond the arc, as they shot 8-of-23 from three-point range. North Carolina's poor shooting night kept Navy hanging around into the second half.
That cannot transpire against the Bonnies, and the expectations shoud be higher. Here is a look at what to expect from the Tar Heels, as they look to improve to 6-0.
Emphasize Communication on the Court
Rewinding to the postgame press conference following the Tar Heels' 73-61 victory over Navy, head coach Hubert Davis explained the importance of communication for the team to sustain success.
- "There are a number of guys that will speak up, and one of the things that I have encouraged everyone is that everyone should be a leader within their own personality," Davis explained. "It's not a situation when I was in school, where you are waiting for the junior or senior to speak up, and you had to wait your turn."
- "I just don't think it's that way anymore," Davis continued. "Whether you're a freshman, walk-on senior, or starter off the bench. I think the more voices that you hear, the better your team is. I like the talking in the locker room, but I also like the talking on the court."
North Carolina Should Win Soundly
With all due respect to St. Bonaventure, the Tar Heels should have no trouble winning this game comfortably. If North Carolina plays up to its potential, this contest should be over and done with by the early portion of the second half.
However, the Tar Heels demonstrated last week that one off night could increase the likelihood of falling to an inferior opponent. North Carolina ended up pulling away halfway through the second half against Navy, but it was a single-digit game with 15 minutes remaining.
The Tar Heels shot poorly from three-point range, going 8-of-23 from beyond the arc, which left the door open for Navy to stick around.
That performance cannot be replicated against St. Bonaventure, which is one of the best teams from three-point range in the country.
I do not expect that to be the case, and North Carolina should win this game in dominant fashion.
