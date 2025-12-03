Nets vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 3
The Chicago Bulls are looking to shake off a winless four-game road trip when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. They lost as favorites in the first three games before covering as +9.5 underdogs in Orlando.
The Nets just ended a four-game skid of their own with a 116-103 home win over the Hornets to move to 4-16 on the year.
The oddsmakers have the Bulls as home favorites at the best betting sites on Wednesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.
Nets vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Nets +8.5 (-115)
- Bulls -8.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Nets: +250
- Bulls: -310
Total
- 232.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Nets vs. Bulls How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 3
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: United Center
- How to Watch (TV): YES, CHSN
- Nets record: 4-16
- Bulls record: 13-9
Nets vs. Bulls Injury Reports
Nets Injury Report
- Haywood Highsmith – out
- E.J. Liddell – out
- Terance Mann – out
- Cam Thomas – out
- Nolan Traore – out
Bulls Injury Report
- Zach Collins – questionable
- Noa Essengue – out
- Kevin Huerter – out
- Tre Jones – probable
- Isaac Okoro – doubtful
- Lachlan Olbrich – probable
- Julian Phillips – probable
- Jalen Smith – questionable
- Dalen Terry – questionable
- Coby White – out
- Patrick Williams – probable
Nets vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets
Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet
- Josh Giddey OVER 1.5 3-Pointers (-135)
Bulls guard Josh Giddey has been letting it fly recently. He only averages 4.7 three-point attempts per game this season, but has six, five, seven, and 10 in his last four contests.
Giddey is now up to 1.9 three-pointers made per game on those 4.7 attempts, and he’s made multiple in five straight contests. In fact, he’s now up to at least two threes in two-thirds of his games this season.
Nets vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick
The Bulls have not been playing well recently. They only have three wins in their last eight games, and they came by a combined five points.
The first game at home after a road trip is a fade spot, and that’s what I’m doing here. I’ll back Brooklyn to keep it close in Chicago tonight.
Pick: Nets +8.5 (-115)
