Why UNC Basketball’s Top Overseas Addition Hasn't Arrived Yet

It has been a hectic yet productive and worthwhile offseason for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who hired Michael Malone as head coach and, in turn, assembled a promising roster ahead of the 2026-27 college basketball season.

While the majority of North Carolina's activity has taken place in the transfer portal, Malone and his staff sprinkled in some talent from overseas to complete the roster construction. However, one of the top acquisitions has yet to report to the team's facilities. Earlier this week, on "Heel Report," Andrew Jones provided an update on why Sayon Keita has yet to report to Chapel Hill.

Jones' Thoughts

Mar 27, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the video board during practice prior to NCAA Tournament at West Regional at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"Keita is mostly dealing with student-visa stuff," Jones said. "He's getting paid as a student-athlete, so it's not just a typical student-visa situation. But he's going to be in Chapel Hill in August at some point."

"There's no concern about Keita not showing up," Jones continued. "Our own David Sisk spoke with three different very notable program sources last week, and they're not concerned at all. They'd like Keita to be there now so he could start working and building chemistry, but they're not concerned."

Overall Takeaways

Apr 3, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; View of the team logos in a hallway after the game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the North Carolina Tar Heels in the championship game of the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four at University of Phoenix Stadium. North Carolina defeated Gonzaga 71-65. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While no one should panic about this development, as the Tar Heels went through this process last offseason with Luka Bogavac, who joined the program deep into the offseason, you would still like to see the allotment of players all building chemistry together. That has certainly been the case with the players who have entered the campus so far this offseason.

That being said, with Keita entering from overseas with an unrefined and raw skill set, it is monumental that he can arrive at Chapel Hill as soon as possible. The 7-foot center projects to be an elite rim protector who can defend all five positions on the court and stretch onto the perimeter as an elusive disruptor.

Although Keita needs to grow in several areas offensively, he is capable of legitimately entering the fray as one of the best defenders in the country. Even if it takes time for that to fully materialize, at worst, Keita will walk in as an above-average defender, which will fully unlock this team.

The Tar Heels already possess elite talent and potential who can carry the load offensively, which simplifies Keita's role even more. All the former Barcelona center needs to master to develop into a major component in the starting lineup is to set screens, grab rebounds, run the floor, and alter shots at the rim.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those are certainly realistic expectations for Keita, and hopefully he is officially on campus practicing with the team in the near future. North Carolina's ceiling rises significantly with Keita part of the equation.