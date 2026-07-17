UNC Must Aggressively Pursue 5-Star Before ACC Rivals

Michael Malone and North Carolina basketball have another target in the 2027 recruiting class: CJ Rosser. The 6-foot-9 power forward originally out of Northern Nash in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, is one of the most coveted players in the 2027 recruiting class, and the Tar Heels should aggressively put their foot on the gas for Rosser.

Rosser ranks among the top 5-star recruits nationally, taking the No. 1 spot according to On3’s rankings and the No. 2 spot according to 247Sports. North Carolina has already made early steps in his direction, offering him all the way back in March of 2025.

Dec 6, 2017; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; A general view of the logo on the court prior to the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Western Carolina Catamounts at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The interest is reportedly mutual. Eric Bossi, the National Basketball Director at 247Sports, revealed some interesting thoughts regarding Michael Malone’s interest level in both CJ Rosser and No. 13-ranked Jordan Page:

Bossi’s Thoughts

“North Carolina, Michael Malone is putting a lot of effort into recruiting those two. From what I’ve heard speaking with some sources…it sounds like they’re making pretty serious inroads with those two, and you’re talking about two five-star talents, one in the argument for number one,” Bossi said.

“If Michael Malone can get that across the finish line…It really can set the tone for what he’s gonna be able to do on the high school level as a recruiter while he’s in Chapel Hill.”

Mar 12, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rosser has been to Chapel Hill several times on unofficial visits, but has yet to schedule an official visit to Carolina. Luckily, North Carolina has continued to be rumored in talks of his potential landing spot, but the Heels aren’t alone in that regard. Obviously, as a top-five recruit, you’re going to generate interest from just about every top school.

ACC Rivals a Threat

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts towards referee Danielle Scott (87) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately, that means North Carolina will have to battle it out with plenty of blue bloods, including ACC Rival Duke, which has also been linked to Rosser in some conversations. The Blue Devils have had Rosser in Durham on an unofficial visit, but interestingly have yet to offer him.

For a program navigating a coaching change like North Carolina under Michael Malone, landing an in-state power forward as good as Rosser would feel like a signature win for the Tar Heels. His proximity may also matter more than people think. Rocky Mount is less than two hours from Chapel Hill, and if the recruiting team can pitch the angle that favors being close to home, it could be a massive break for Carolina.