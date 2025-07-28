UNC Hoops Recruiting: Carolina to Host Son of Legendary Rival
While basketball has an offseason, recruiting never does. It’s a relentless, year-round battle where programs chase the next big star well before their current roster takes its final shot.
One of the fastest-rising prospects in the Class of 2026, four-star small forward Bryson Howard of Heritage High School (Frisco, Texas) told League Ready's Sam Kayser he will take eight visits this fall — including a stop in Chapel Hill.
Howard is scheduled to visit North Carolina from Sept. 5–7, following a trip to Texas A&M on Aug. 29–30. After his visit to UNC, the 6-foot-6 wing will take three more visits during September: Texas (Sept. 12–14), Duke (Sept. 19–21), and Houston (Sept. 26–28).
His final three visits are set for October: Kentucky (Oct. 4–6), UConn (Oct. 17–19), and Tennessee, with the exact date for the trip to Knoxville still to be confirmed.
Despite receiving his scholarship offer from North Carolina on June 23 — relatively late compared to other schools in his top group — Howard wasted little time in locking in his visit. The Tar Heels’ recent push signals strong mutual interest, even amid a crowded recruitment.
Howard is not the only high-profile prospect that will be visiting Chapel Hill as four-star point guard Deron Rippey Jr. will be visiting Labor Day weekend.
One school not listed among his official visits could still be worth watching: Wake Forest.
Howard’s father, Josh Howard, was a star for the Demon Deacons in the early 2000s. He was named ACC Player of the Year in 2003 after averaging 19.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. He went on to play 10 seasons in the NBA and earned an All-Star nod in 2007.
Although Wake Forest didn’t make the list, you can bet Howard has visited the school several times growing up and remains familiar with the program. That history could play a quiet but important role throughout the process.
According to 247Sports, Howard is a composite four-star prospect ranked No. 24 nationally, No. 10 among small forwards, and the top player in Texas.
He led Heritage to the UIL Class 5A Division I state semifinals last season while averaging 17.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.0 steals per game.
For North Carolina, landing Howard would give Hubert Davis a cornerstone piece in the 2026 class — a versatile, athletic wing with upside on both ends of the floor. And for Howard, Chapel Hill could offer a chance to write his own chapter in one of college basketball’s most storied programs.
Make sure to follow North Carolina Tar Heels On SI on X (formerly Twitter). Also, go like our page on Facebook!