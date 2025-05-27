Prime UNC Basketball Target Earns Exclusive Invite
In early March, UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff made CJ Rosser their first full-fledged target on the 2027 recruiting trail — and for good reason.
Not only does Rosser shine for nearby Northern Nash High School (N.C.) in Rocky Mount, but the 6-foot-9, 195-pound versatile forward also ranks No. 3 overall and No. 1 in the state on the 247Sports 2027 Composite.
And Rosser is now on tap to compete against premier international preps at the 2025 FIBA U16 Men's AmeriCup in Juarez, Mexico, on June 2-8. He's part of the 12-player Team USA roster announced on Tuesday.
Team USA is 43-0 at the event all time, boasting eight gold medals.
CJ Rosser remains the only UNC basketball offer holder in the 2027 cycle.
His growing list of suitors also already includes the likes of Kentucky and Michigan. Plus, Rosser has garnered significant interest from the Tar Heels' archival on Tobacco Road in the Duke Blue Devils, who hosted him on an unofficial visit back in late February but have yet to officially enter the race for his coveted services.
