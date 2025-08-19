North Carolina is Days Away From Hosting Anthony Thompson
The North Carolina Tar Heels have hopes of creating some damage in the 2026 recruiting class for multiple sports. The Tar Heels have landed 36 commits in the football scene, as they have landed many of the nation's best players that they were targeting. This includes guys like Travis Burgess and CJ Sadler.
Sadler is the best player in the state of Michigan and has quickly become one of the best players in the nation. Sadler plays both offense and defense in high school and has the potential to play both offense and defense in college with the Tar Heels.
On the other hand, they have Burgess, who will be joining the Tar Heels from the state of Georgia. He is a certified winner and is hopeful for a second straight championship victory in the state title game, as they won the state championship last season with Burgess at QB.
The Tar Heels are now focusing heavily on the 2026 class for many different sports away from football, with the basketball scene taking priority. The Tar Heels basketball seen is looking to improve, as they have yet to land a commit in the 2026 class. They are looking to land the best of the best, which starts with having prospects in town for official visits. They have yet to host any official visits at this time, but they are hopeful this first one can go extremely well.
The Tar Heels are getting one of their top targets on campus for an official visit. The first visit that they have coming up is scheduled for August 22nd. They will only host one player on this visit date, as they are set to host Anthony Thompson.
Thompson is a great player who has many different key qualities. He will finish the class as a five-star, and is set to visit many programs. He is visiting the Tar Heels, the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Michigan Wolverines, the Indiana Hoosiers, the Texas Longhorns, and the Kentucky Wildcats.
Thompson is a small forward who ranks as the 3rd player at the position and the 1st ranked player in the state of Ohio. He also ranks as the 9th best player in the nation when it comes to recruiting the class of 2026 (all rankings are based on 247Sports Composite)
The Tar Heels visit is the first visit he will be taking in his official visit slate before announcing his commitment.
