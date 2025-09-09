The Value of Recruits Committing to UNC Basketball
NIL has taken over the college basketball scene; there's no doubt about that. Just take a look at UNC freshman Caleb Wilson, signing a multi-million dollar shoe deal with New Balance before even playing his first official game as a Tar Heel.
Money is now a factor for players to play at certain schools, making the negotiating sitch crucial for front offices. College basketball is starting to look like the NBA, to put it simply. Head Coach Hubert Davis is looking to keep up with it, hence the involvement of General Manager Jim Tanner.
However, it now raises the question: Do players still have an interest in playing at UNC?
- "Absolutely," Davis said during the press conference on Tuesday, September 7. "Maybe I'm naive in saying they are, but I really believe that it's important to a number of kids to not only put on this uniform and run out of that tunnel and play on that floor, but also be a part of this university and get an education here and and also be a part of this community, and being able to serve in the community, be able to give back, and that's something that we do with our guys."
- "I always tell them, you know, your job and your responsibility is to be elite in three areas: on the court, off the court, in the classroom," Davis added. "All of our guys not only do a terrific job of that, they embrace it. And the guys that we recruit and the guys that we bring in buy into those three things as well."
Former Tar Heels Armando Bacot and RJ Davis
As of late, former Tar Heels big man Armando Bacot (all-time leading rebounder) and guard RJ Davis (second in UNC history in scoring) are two players who decided to stay five years at North Carolina. Bacot came into college seen as a potential one-and-done alongside his former teammate Cole Anthony, now with the Milwaukee Bucks. Davis, on the other hand, is within the Los Angeles Lakers' organization.
Not to say that every player UNC receives in the future will stay all four years, but even speaking for the top recruits a part of the upcoming classes to graduate high school, it is important to make note of who is and not announcing their decision to play in Chapel Hill.
