The Thundering Herd will visit the Dean Dome with the hopes of pulling off an upset against a struggling North Carolina team.

As the Tar Heels turn their attention toward Marshall on Friday night, here are the three players to keep a closer eye on following the week-long break.

Maximo Adams

With Neo Avdalas out following an injured wrist suffered in the game against Georgia, Maximo Adams seems to be the most likely choice to start in his place.

Nov 13, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Maximo Adams (25) attempts to score against Georgia Bulldogs forward Mading Kuany (13) during the second half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With rebounding continually being an issue for the Tar Heels, giving your best rebounder extra minutes seems like the most logical thing to do to help out this team. Adams also plays with a fire and energy that will hopefully be infectious towards the rest of the starting four. Marshall profiles as an excellent rebounding team so far this season, and Adams can help the Heels compete on the glass at a high level.

Terrence Brown

Again, due to Avdalas being on the bench, the ball-handling duties will be distributed among other players on the roster, one of those likely being Terrence Brown.

Brown has proven so far that he can take control of this team offensively, and as he takes on more responsibility, he will certainly be a player to watch against Marshall. You should expect Brown to continue to be a high-volume scorer this season, but whether or not he’ll be able to facilitate will be a major question to monitor with Avdalas out.

Cameron Fens

Nov 5, 2025; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; South Dakota Coyotes center Cameron Fens (54) drives against Creighton Bluejays forward Isaac Traudt (41) during the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most obvious player to watch against Marshall will be Cameron Fens.

Fens was recently given a temporary restraining order that has allowed him to gain eligibility for the time being. He has another hearing on November 30th that could determine his status for the rest of the season, but for now, he’ll be active for the Heels.

As previously mentioned, rebounding is a major strong suit for this Marshall team, and Fens should help drastically in that department. The 7’0” big man provides a physicality that we haven’t seen in the Tar Heels' frontcourt so far this season, and will no doubt be a difference-maker for Carolina in the paint moving forward. Fens seemingly enters this game with some pressure to perform, as his ability and impact have been building up throughout his absence.

If he’s able to be physical and impact the glass for the Heels in his first game, I would call that a success.