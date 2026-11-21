The Heels improved to 4-1 behind an 88-72 win at home vs. Marshall. Here are instant takeaways from North Carolina's bounce-back peformance.

Great Until It Wasn’t

We’ve seen great stretches of play from this team, but have yet to see it on a consistent basis. The first twenty minutes of the game seemed promising, as the Tar Heels were clicking on all cylinders. They were outshooting, outrebounding, and straight up outplaying the Thundering Herd for the first ten minutes of the first half. From there, everything seemed to fall apart as they squandered a 17-point lead, turning it into a 5-point lead at the half.

The ACC will not be as forgiving if UNC isn’t able to put together a more consistent performance through all 40 minutes. North Carolina turned the ball over 4 times in the last few minutes of the first half, giving Marshall the momentum heading into the locker room.

Nov 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone reacts during the first half against the Wyoming Cowboys at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They did better in the second half to be able to pull away, but I would have loved to see a more consistant 40 minutes from this team without the highs and lows.

Instant Impact from Cameron Fens

I think it’s safe to say this team is much better with Cameron Fens in the lineup. There were some growing pains that were revealed, but those will get much better as this team gets more experience with Fens in the game rotation. Overall, I thought Fens was excellent in his time on the court and truly gives North Carolina a major boost in the rebounding battle, while also providing a physical presence in the paint who can defend the rim at a high level.

He also allows many other players to play in their more natural positions, such as Matt Able, Jarin Stevenson, and Alexandros Samodurov at the 2, 3, and 4, respectively. All three of the aforementioned players looked much more comfortable throughout the game in the new rotation.

Much Better Rebounding

Nov 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) reacts after scoring against the Wyoming Cowboys during the first half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Heels still have a long way to go, it seems, but I thought the overall rebounding efforts looked much better against Marshall. The Thundering Herd are an excellent rebounding team, and North Carolina led the rebounding battle throughout nearly the entirety of the game, before allowing Marshall to steal a win on the glass late by way of a flurry of offensive rebounds to win the game.

Cameron Fens proved to be crucial on the glass, as he led the Tar Heels in rebounding with 8 rebounds on the night. Maximo Adams ended with 7 rebounds, and Sayon Keita, Terrence Brown and Jarin Stevenson each had 6.

UNC may not have won the rebounding battle, but they did show improvement overall. There were certainly moments when it still proved to be a weakness, but with time, I believe they can continue to improve.