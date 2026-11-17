The Tar Heels didn't head into their week-long break on a high note, as they had just suffered their first loss of the season at home to Georgia.

While the team may not be trending upward overall, these three Tar Heels have shown they can be vital for this team’s success moving forward through the four games we’ve seen so far.

Terrence Brown

Nov 13, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Terrence Brown (1) drives to the goal against Georgia Bulldogs guard Marcus Millender (4) during the second half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Terrence Brown has stepped up his game recently and shown he can be a fantastic offensive piece for this team. His aggression on defense has also been impressive, as he has been able to get active and force turnovers from opposing ball-handlers.

Brown will need to be the primary offensive standout on this team moving forward, as the Heels are in need of a go-to guy on offense. Against Georgia, Brown was truly the only player who shot the ball at an efficient rate, and even explored outside of his usual productive areas. He shot 4-for-8 from beyond the arc, being the only Tar Heel to shoot well from deep against the Bulldogs. Without Brown’s production on the offensive end, the game could have been even uglier.

Isaiah Denis

Isaiah Denis is quickly becoming a reliable piece to this team, and looks to potentially be the answer for the Tar Heels at point guard. One of the major issues so far has been North Carolina’s lack of a point guard who can create for others, and out of anyone on this roster, Denis may profile as the fit this team needs.

Nov 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Isaiah Denis (2) reacts after scoring against the Wyoming Cowboys during the first half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Denis will need to work on being consistent for this team, but it's become clear that whenever he is on his game, he is one of the best players on the team. His ability to create shots for himself and others, as well as push the ball up the floor and attack in transition, could be a huge factor for the Heels moving forward.

Maximo Adams

If you haven’t bought all the Maximo Adams stock yet, you’re late to the party.

Adams has been UNC's best player this season so far, as the energy and juice he brings off the bench is infectious to watch. He’s grabbed 11 rebounds in two of the last three games for Carolina this season and has proven he has the ability to be spectacular as a defender as well. If he can hone in on becoming more reliable and consistent as a scorer , he can be a total package player for UNC.

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