Former Tar Heel: Tony Bradley, Freshman NCAA National Champion
Tony Bradley just came off a NBA Finals appearance with the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers did not win-it-all (Bradley's star teammate, Tyrese Haliburton, left Game 7 with a torn achilles) but Bradley contributed during the team's run to possibly win the organizations's first ever championship. And the six-foot-eleven big man was not new to being under the bright lights.
He played an important piece as a backup center to seniors Kennedy Meeks and Isaiah Hicks in his freshman year at North Carolina, en route to winning an NCAA championship against Gonzaga in 2017.
The Barlow, Florida native finished that season with scoring 7.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 0.6 assists. And for what it's worth he also had 22 blocks and 10 steals (32 stocks), too — contributing on the defensive end with his long wingspan.
Back then, Hubert Davis was only an assistant head coach, sitting next to his predecessor. And years later he's making big decisions such as figuring out who will be in the starting lineup this fall for the 2025-2026 year.
Bradley's high school career and accolades before making his presence felt in Chapel Hill is written on GoHeels, provided down here:
"Played for Coach Terrence McGriff at Bartow High School in Bartow, Fla. • Gatorade Player of the Year in Florida in 2016 (Florida recipients the last five years include Bradley, Ben Simmons and three-time winner Joel Berry II) • Fifth future Tar Heel to win the award with Berry, Jackie Manuel, Vince Carter and Clifford Rozier • Led Bartow to four district titles and a 92-29 record
• Averaged 22.8 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.0 blocks as a senior • Bartow’s all-time leader with 1,973 points and 1,054 rebounds • Set single-game school record with 23 rebounds • Finished second in the state playoffs as a junior and reached the final four as a senior.
As a senior, was named Mr. Basketball and won the King of the Court award for the state of Florida, was the Lakeland Ledger’s Player of the Year, and played in the McDonald’s and Jordan Brand All-America games • Two-time first-team all-state and second-teamer in 2014 • Two-time district player of the year by the Florida Athletic Coaches Association
• Two-time Bright House Networks Player of the Year • Averaged 19.0 points in the 2015 Nike Global Challenge • Three-time member of the National Honor Society • Member of the Mayor’s Youth Council."
Bradley will be back with the Pacers as the team tries to make another championship push. However, the task will be much harder given Haliburton will be on the sidelines recovering (he will not be playing at all during the 2026-2027 campaign).
There is still one more season on his contract before becoming a unrestricted free agent next summer. Between now and then Bradley's mission is helping the Pacers as much as possible without its star player.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!