Former Tar Heels' Guard Quentin Thomas Lands Coaching Gig
Quentin Thomas, a former member of the North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team, has accepted a position as an assistant coach with the University of Texas-San Antonio program. Head coach Austin Claunch announced the hiring on social media Thursday.
Thomas will double as an assistant coach and also serve as director of basketball operations. UTSA went 12-19 last season, Claunches first at the school. Changes were necessary to ensure the Roadrunners don't have a season like they did in 2024-2025. Thomas was hired along with former Roadrunners guard David President, who coached in high school for the last eight years.
“We’re really excited and fortunate to welcome these outstanding coaches we’ve brought on board. They all bring different skills to the table that will help us continue to transform this program,” Claunch said. “With Quentin Thomas, you’ve got a coach who uses his passion to develop young men and has played at the highest level himself, bringing the experience and mindset of winning a national championship."
San Antonio is a basketball hotbed and the Roadrunners are a Division 1 team. This is a good spot for Thomas to cut his teeth and learn the game as a coach. UTSA plays in the American Athletic Conference and he will coach against good competition. While Memphis is the team to beat every season, the conference is competitive and the schools are still developing rivalries.
Thomas is a former high school coach who then graduated to the collegiate ranks. He was offered a job by Hall of Fame player turned coach Gary Payton at the College of Alameda. He learned the ropes from Payton and is now moving on to a bigger stage. This is a good stepping stone for Thomas as he continues to move up to a higher branch of the coaching tree.
Thomas played for North Carolina from 2004-08. He earned three Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) titles, was a captain on the Tar Heels’ 2008 Final Four team and was part of North Carolina’s 2005 NCAA National Championship.
Thomas was in action during the second-most winning four-year stretch in UNC history with 123 victories across his four years at Chapel Hill, playing in 129 games for the Tar Heels.
“I’m grateful for this opportunity that God has given me and I’m excited for this next chapter in my life,” Thomas said. “I’m looking forward to building and connecting with the players and coaching staff throughout the season and helping add as much value as I can, both on and off the court.”
