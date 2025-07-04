Davis Offers Big Wing For Tar Heels Class of 2026
Quinn Costello is not yet a household name. However pretty soon, his name could be rolling off of everyone's tongue as the next great wing player to play for the North Carolina Tar Heels.
During the last six weeks, the 6-foot-10 forward has received offers from many of the top college basketball programs in the country. He has received offers from Notre Dame, Vanderbilt, Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Michigan, Purdue, Texas, Michigan State, Syracuse, Providence, Texas A&M, Maryland and Wake Forest.
Now you can add North Carolina to the list of suitors Costello will entertain.
Costello is like a penny stock. He started trading low and was flying under the radar. He then attended the Pangos All-American Camp in Las Vegas where he was named Co-MVP and he took off like he was owned by Warren Buffett. The offers started to pour in and people took stock and put some additional respect on his name.
Costello, from Boston, is the 11th player from the class of 2026 to be offered a scholarship from Davis and his staff. The four-star player is the highest-ranked prospect to come out of Massachusetts in 2026. He is a top-75 prospect according to 247Sports.
Costello is the stretch four that Davis is looking for. He can shoot the jumper from anywhere on the court. He runs the floor well and transitions into defense. He is like a shutdown corner on a basketball court. He can also block shots with the best of them.
He is the type of player that is looked at and wonder why he was not recruited heavily before the camp. He fits the bill and checks all the boxes for what you want in a wing.
"My recruitment was a little slow before the first live period, but it really picked up after that," Costello told 247Sports. "I've been hearing from a wide range of high-major schools."
Costello told Phenom Hoops he has had success just trying to break the game down into fundamentals. He wants to simplify his game.
“I’ve found that I’m just thinking less and just going out there to play basketball, do what I need to do best has worked for me,” Costello said. “Really just simplifying the game.”
