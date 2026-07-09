North Carolina Football 2026 Top 30 Countdown: No. 17

It is a monumental upcoming season for the North Carolina Tar Heels' football program, as head coach Bill Belichick is seemingly entering 2026 on a scorching hot seat.

Much of that has to do with the Tar Heels being severely underwhelming in 2025, posting a 4-8 record and finishing in 13th place in the ACC. It goes without saying that North Carolina cannot afford to replicate that same level of success, or lack thereof.

However, in all fairness, the Tar Heels have had a considerably promising offseason, landing several formidable players in the transfer portal and recruiting class. Speaking at the program's National Signing Day press conference, general manager Michael Lombardi highlighted the 2026 class and acknowledged he was pleasantly surprised by the program's ability to sign a plethora of high-end talent.

Lombardi's Thoughts

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman talks to North Carolina Tar Heels general manger Michael Lombardi and head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“[The class] is big, it’s robust," Lombardi said. "It wasn’t intended always to be that way, but I think with what a lot of things have happened during the course of the season, with coaching changes, which opened up a lot of players to come available, it afforded us an opportunity to capitalize on that and build a roster.”

“We didn’t shift our mind, we’re just [like], why should we stop collecting good players? Who wrote a rule that said you should only take 22 seniors? Like, I didn’t see that in the manual when I came here," Lombardi continued. "I think developing your own has always been the best way to build a team, because you’re building a foundation.”

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks to the clock in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lombardi also discussed how the front office navigated the roster-construction strategy and identified the most important areas to address.

“Your team needs list is pretty much… We must have this. Then the second category is, you want this. Then the third category is, you need this. That’s players that you’d like to improve, but you have a player there. And then those three categories, you have to fill in the blanks, because remember, we’re in the veterinarian business. The football team doesn’t talk to you. When you bring your dog to the vet, the dog doesn’t say, ‘Oh, my right heel bothers me.’ Right?"

"So, the vet has to figure out what’s wrong with the dog, right? It’s the same thing with football teams. You got to figure out why. So, when you figure out why, you develop that list, and then you go out, and you try to fill those needs based on how you handle it, and you try to work your way systematically through. That’s how the offseason works.”

North Carolina's Path to Success

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As I have mentioned multiple times throughout the offseason, the Tar Heels have an uphill battle to succeed in 2026, but the front office has done a great job of at least putting the team in a position to potentially compete in the ACC.

That does not mean North Carolina should be viewed as a conference contender, but it should improve in several areas on the field, resulting in more wins. Overall, I think the Tar Heels' ceiling this upcoming season is 7-5. While that may still be an underwhelming finish for North Carolina fans, winning three more games than last season and simultaneously qualifying for bowl eligibility would be a successful campaign.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick watches play during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With that being said, over the last several weeks, we have counted down the top 30 players on the Tar Heels' roster for the 2026 college football season. With training camp right around the corner, we reveal who is ranked 17th on next season's roster. Read to find out who we have just outside the top 15.

North Carolina Top 30 Players: No. 17 CB Ade Willie

Nov 11, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Xavier Johnson (0) carries the ball past Michigan State Spartans defensive back Ade Willie (20) in the second half of the NCAA football game against Michigan State University at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes defeated the Spartans 38 to 3. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels went through major roster turnover, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The main focus was to bolster the trenches on both the offensive and defensive lines, but the secondary suffered multiple departures. Lombardi and the front office quickly identified the former Michigan State defensive back as a legitimate option to replace some of that lost production.

On the surface, Willie's production profile does not indicate he will be influential on the field for North Carolina, but at the same time, he will be surrounded by a surplus of talent that will allow him to make an impact. The Spartans simply did not possess the defensive personnel to compete with Big 10 opposition. For one, the ACC is not as good as the Big 10, and secondly, the Tar Heels' defense is more well-rounded.

Michigan State's Ade Willie, left, tackles Boston College's Lewis Bond during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Currently, Willie is projected to be the CB2 opposite Jaiden Patterson. In 2025, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound cornerback recorded 16 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one quarterback hit, and one pass defended. Again, not the most inspiring statistical output, but Willie's ability to escape blockers on film and navigate his way to tackles was impressive. I expect that to be on full display in Chapel Hill in 2026.

Assessing Willie's Importance

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive back Ade Willie (6) reacts after tackling Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Braeden Wisloski (19) on a first half kickoff return at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

North Carolina's defense went through its ebbs and flows last season, though the front seven was an underrated strength. That being said, if the secondary is lackluster, it does not matter how effective the pass rush is. If the defensive backs cannot hold up in pass coverage, opposing quarterbacks can pick apart the defense with quick throws.

We saw that transpire on a handful of occasions in 2025, and the number of outgoing players in the secondary amplified the importance of bolstering that position group. As mentioned, Willie was not overwhelmingly impressive last season, but he will have a crucial role on this defense. His ability to tackle and stick with receivers in the intermediate parts of the field will be on full display.

Michigan State's Ade Willie runs a drill during the Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If the Tar Heels' defense wants to develop into a legitimate unit, the pass rush and secondary need to perform cohesively as a single force. If one fails, the other will falter, leading to a frustrating season. With uncertainty at quarterback and a new offensive coordinator, North Carolina's defense will need to carry the load, especially early in the season, as the offense may still be a work in progress.