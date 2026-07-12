UNC's Belichick Faces Ultimate Early Test in Week 5 Clash
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Entering his second year as the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels football program, Bill Belichick has a chance for a clean turnaround. This offseason, he has put in the effort to rebuild the offense in his image while retaining talent on defense for the upcoming season.
The Tar Heels would love to put last season in the rearview mirror. It is time for a fresh mindset and to approach the 2026 season with the determination that last fall won't be the norm in Chapel Hill. The drama, chemistry issues, and on- and off-field controversies are in the past, and the reclamation project begins in Week 0 against TCU.
However, one early-season matchup to watch isn't the upcoming game against the Horned Frogs or a trip to Death Valley to face Clemson. Come week five, North Carolina will host one of the favorites to win the national championship in January, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, in a consequential early-season battle for both programs.
Tar Heels Early Bout With Notre Dame Brings Intrigue
Anytime you think of Notre Dame, you may think of the early-season shortcomings the program has suffered throughout the years that have kept it from being a dominant program across an entire season.
They missed the playoffs last year because they couldn't beat Miami in the season opener and a shootout with Texas A&M at home. That has to change this year, right? Belichick and the Tar Heels may keep that from happening.
Even so, I need to be transparent; Notre Dame may walk into Chapel Hill and drop a 50-burger at Keenan Stadium. That's a real possibility. Or, North Carolina's offense makes significant growth under offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, and Belichick's defense improves from a "bend, don't break" mindset to playing at a high level. If that is the case, the Fighting Irish could be in for a fight on October 3.
Marcus Freeman is well on his way to becoming the best football coach in Notre Dame's history, because, like it or not, they'll win a championship while he's there, and it could be as soon as this season.
Yet, since becoming head coach four years ago, the Irish have tended to drop games they shouldn't: Marshall, 2022; Louisville, 2023; Northern Illinois, 2024; the first two games vs. Miami and Texas A&M last fall. UNC will look to be that disappointing loss in Week 5.
They are Notre Dame's second true road matchup this year, with trips to West Lafayette against Purdue, at BYU, and a journey to Syracuse in for the regular season finale. The Tar Heels may not have the talent to beat the Irish, but they could make things intriguing.
Tar Heels-Fighting Irish Have Major College Football Playoff Implications
An upset would require a Herculean performance from the quarterback, whoever it ends up being, and one of the best defensive efforts from North Carolina in many years.
A win or even a close loss to Notre Dame would be a monumental step forward for Belichick and the program, while a loss for their opponent would come up in final playoff discussions when the rankings come out following Championship Saturday. Does anyone have popcorn? Either way, we're getting a show between North Carolina and Notre Dame in less than three months from now.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft