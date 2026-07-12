UNC's Belichick Faces Ultimate Early Test in Week 5 Clash

Entering his second year as the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels football program, Bill Belichick has a chance for a clean turnaround. This offseason, he has put in the effort to rebuild the offense in his image while retaining talent on defense for the upcoming season.

The Tar Heels would love to put last season in the rearview mirror. It is time for a fresh mindset and to approach the 2026 season with the determination that last fall won't be the norm in Chapel Hill. The drama, chemistry issues, and on- and off-field controversies are in the past, and the reclamation project begins in Week 0 against TCU.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick walks out before the first half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, one early-season matchup to watch isn't the upcoming game against the Horned Frogs or a trip to Death Valley to face Clemson. Come week five, North Carolina will host one of the favorites to win the national championship in January, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, in a consequential early-season battle for both programs.

Tar Heels Early Bout With Notre Dame Brings Intrigue

Sep 24, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass as Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) pressures in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Anytime you think of Notre Dame, you may think of the early-season shortcomings the program has suffered throughout the years that have kept it from being a dominant program across an entire season.

They missed the playoffs last year because they couldn't beat Miami in the season opener and a shootout with Texas A&M at home. That has to change this year, right? Belichick and the Tar Heels may keep that from happening.

UNC Chapel Hill defense makes a stop on the sideline in the first half of the game against Notre Dame at the Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Sept. 24, 2022. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Even so, I need to be transparent; Notre Dame may walk into Chapel Hill and drop a 50-burger at Keenan Stadium. That's a real possibility. Or, North Carolina's offense makes significant growth under offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, and Belichick's defense improves from a "bend, don't break" mindset to playing at a high level. If that is the case, the Fighting Irish could be in for a fight on October 3.

Marcus Freeman is well on his way to becoming the best football coach in Notre Dame's history, because, like it or not, they'll win a championship while he's there, and it could be as soon as this season.

Head Coach Bill Belichick; Sept. 13, 2025 | Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Yet, since becoming head coach four years ago, the Irish have tended to drop games they shouldn't: Marshall, 2022; Louisville, 2023; Northern Illinois, 2024; the first two games vs. Miami and Texas A&M last fall. UNC will look to be that disappointing loss in Week 5.

They are Notre Dame's second true road matchup this year, with trips to West Lafayette against Purdue, at BYU, and a journey to Syracuse in for the regular season finale. The Tar Heels may not have the talent to beat the Irish, but they could make things intriguing.

Tar Heels-Fighting Irish Have Major College Football Playoff Implications

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; TV analyt Bill Belichick watches the Miami Hurricanes play the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An upset would require a Herculean performance from the quarterback, whoever it ends up being, and one of the best defensive efforts from North Carolina in many years.

A win or even a close loss to Notre Dame would be a monumental step forward for Belichick and the program, while a loss for their opponent would come up in final playoff discussions when the rankings come out following Championship Saturday. Does anyone have popcorn? Either way, we're getting a show between North Carolina and Notre Dame in less than three months from now.