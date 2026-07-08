Belichick's Unique Attitude Meets Harsh Reality at North Carolina
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For as long as I can remember, Bill Belichick has had a way of doing things in his approach to coaching, building successful franchises, and winning games.
For most of the 21st century, many, including myself, saw Belichick coaching Tom Brady and the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles with a stern level of arrogance that was needed to build a dynasty in the NFL, arguably the greatest dynasty in the sport's history. The discipline and tough-minded attitude he brought 24/7/365 led to the famous "Patriot Way" that only Belichick has achieved.
At Chapel Hill, this was what was expected of the first-year college football coach for the North Carolina Tar Heels alongside longtime NFL executive Michael Lombardi. However, Belichick may learn the hard way that success in college football in 2026 won't come from his infamous attitude and arrogance toward the game. This is a different animal than the 74-year-old could ever imagine.
Belichick's Arrogance Could Keep Him From Success in Chapel Hill
Last year, North Carolina and Belichick brought in 70 new players, and 50 this year, with a combination of players acquired through the transfer portal and recruiting classes. The 2026 Tar Heels will look young, but they have retained talent to lead a turnaround campaign that could ultimately save Belichick's job. Will it, though?
Belichick swung and missed badly on maintaining expectations last season, which leaked into the offseason when his "33rd franchise" program that he was a direct part of advertising to transfers and recruits had a grand total of zero players drafted to the NFL and just a handful signing with teams as undrafted free agents. 2025 was a total embarrassment to the point where it was unclear that the plan was or is for future seasons.
The future Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach is learning the hard way in college football that today's sport requires more NIL money from key donors of the program. Belichick runs a tight ship and is quite arrogant with a level of ignorance in that regard, believing his way is the one that can help the Tar Heels achieve success.
That may work in New England or Cleveland, where winning can take you places, but not at North Carolina or other national brand schools. Belichick can't be arrogant and expect donors to give him and the program the money to build a winner, regardless of how last season transpired.
That's not how any of this works in the sport. Belichick needs the NIL money to thrive as a program, whereas in the NFL, you can win eight to nine games and keep yourself alive each season by reputation; he needs the money to win in college football.
Belichick's Attitude Could Lead to Most Disappointing Career Arc
A decade ago, the NFL's approach would've worked at North Carolina. That was yesterday, and this is today, where NIL money and donors basically run the program, and nothing else matters besides that. Even a 6-6 record and a bowl game appearance may not help Belichick to keep his job if the donors aren't impressed—they have so much sway in the administrative decision-making.
That's the state of college football, though. Belichick has shown the ability to adapt to new surroundings and succeed quickly; yet again, this sport is very different than the NFL.
Belichick's attitude could absolutely work if he were 64 years old and still had another decade of coaching ahead of him, but that isn't the case, and his entire approach going forward must change, or he'll suffer a heartbreaking and embarrassing end to one of the most disappointing arcs of his illustrious career.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft