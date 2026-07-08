Belichick's Unique Attitude Meets Harsh Reality at North Carolina

For as long as I can remember, Bill Belichick has had a way of doing things in his approach to coaching, building successful franchises, and winning games.

For most of the 21st century, many, including myself, saw Belichick coaching Tom Brady and the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles with a stern level of arrogance that was needed to build a dynasty in the NFL, arguably the greatest dynasty in the sport's history. The discipline and tough-minded attitude he brought 24/7/365 led to the famous "Patriot Way" that only Belichick has achieved.

2022: Patriot head coach Bill Belichick smiles during questions at a press conference before a New England Patriots practice at Gillette Stadium in preparation for their home opener vs the Baltimore Ravens. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At Chapel Hill, this was what was expected of the first-year college football coach for the North Carolina Tar Heels alongside longtime NFL executive Michael Lombardi. However, Belichick may learn the hard way that success in college football in 2026 won't come from his infamous attitude and arrogance toward the game. This is a different animal than the 74-year-old could ever imagine.

Belichick's Arrogance Could Keep Him From Success in Chapel Hill

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year, North Carolina and Belichick brought in 70 new players, and 50 this year, with a combination of players acquired through the transfer portal and recruiting classes. The 2026 Tar Heels will look young, but they have retained talent to lead a turnaround campaign that could ultimately save Belichick's job. Will it, though?

Belichick swung and missed badly on maintaining expectations last season, which leaked into the offseason when his " 33rd franchise " program that he was a direct part of advertising to transfers and recruits had a grand total of zero players drafted to the NFL and just a handful signing with teams as undrafted free agents. 2025 was a total embarrassment to the point where it was unclear that the plan was or is for future seasons.

UNC football coach Bill Belichick during a press conference on Nov. 25, 2025, inside the Kenan Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The future Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach is learning the hard way in college football that today's sport requires more NIL money from key donors of the program. Belichick runs a tight ship and is quite arrogant with a level of ignorance in that regard, believing his way is the one that can help the Tar Heels achieve success.

That may work in New England or Cleveland, where winning can take you places, but not at North Carolina or other national brand schools. Belichick can't be arrogant and expect donors to give him and the program the money to build a winner, regardless of how last season transpired.

Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson on the dirt track before the 2026 Kentucky Oaks race at Churchill Downs on Friday, May 1, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That's not how any of this works in the sport. Belichick needs the NIL money to thrive as a program, whereas in the NFL, you can win eight to nine games and keep yourself alive each season by reputation; he needs the money to win in college football.

Belichick's Attitude Could Lead to Most Disappointing Career Arc

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman talks to North Carolina Tar Heels general manager Michael Lombardi and head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A decade ago, the NFL's approach would've worked at North Carolina. That was yesterday, and this is today, where NIL money and donors basically run the program, and nothing else matters besides that. Even a 6-6 record and a bowl game appearance may not help Belichick to keep his job if the donors aren't impressed—they have so much sway in the administrative decision-making.

That's the state of college football, though. Belichick has shown the ability to adapt to new surroundings and succeed quickly; yet again, this sport is very different than the NFL.

Belichick's attitude could absolutely work if he were 64 years old and still had another decade of coaching ahead of him, but that isn't the case, and his entire approach going forward must change, or he'll suffer a heartbreaking and embarrassing end to one of the most disappointing arcs of his illustrious career.