How UNC Run Game Becomes Focal Point for 2026 Success

Last fall was an embarrassment for the North Carolina Tar Heels. That may sound blunt, but it is the truth. Head coach Bill Belichick oversaw the worst-run football team in Chapel Hill since Larry Fedora, but times could be changing for the better for the boys in blue and white.

North Carolina had one of the worst offenses in college football last year, though Belichick went right to work to get rid of that, hiring Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator and adding to key positions such as the right side of the offensive line, tight end, and wide receiver—every position on offense was addressed through the transfer portal on top of some retentions at running back.

Bill Belichick smiles during questions at a press conference. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Everything the Tar Heels have done on offense has led me to believe they will be a run-first unit, using the trio of sophomore Demon June, redshirt junior Benjamin Hall, and transfer Kaleb Jackson. It's this trifecta at running back that could help set the tone for what the 2026 North Carolina offense does.

A New-Look Trio To Set UNC Football's Tone

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (35) runs as Richmond Spiders defensive back Lee Bruner IV (19) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels saw flashes of June last season, including an impressive performance against Syracuse, where he tallied 183 total yards, displaying speed, quickness, and a high level of physicality. There were also flashes earlier in the season against Richmond with 148 yards and a touchdown.

On the other hand, Hall showed glimpses in the team's defeats against Cal and Virginia, leading the team in carries for both matchups, while Jackson gets a new opportunity after none came at LSU.

I love that all three running backs provide a level of physicality that allows for the Tar Heels to have a steady rotation this season, with a combination of experience and power to the offense. Petrino loves power concepts and wide-zone to stretch defenses out of spread looks and attack at will, as he did with Mike Washington at Arkansas in 2025.

Kaleb Jackson 28, LSU Tigers take on the Southeastern Louisiana. Sept 20, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When I envision Petrino's run game, it is significant usage of 12 and 13 personnel, the offensive line acquisitions, and the return of guard Aidan Banfield that could open the run game up, while signaling to opposing defenses that North Carolina wants to and will run the football at will; it is classic old-school football, just the way Belichick likes it.

How Run Game Eases Pressure off Passing Game

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks interim head coach Bobby Petrino prior to a game against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'm a firm believer that establishing the run early and often can lead to a balanced offensive attack and/or setting the tone for the rest of the game. North Carolina looks like a football team that could drastically improve its run-game metrics under Petrino and the trio of running backs, June, Hall, and Jackson. All three are capable of handling 10-15 carries a game if asked, which is good news for Petrino's rotation in the backfield.

A strong run game can lead to an efficient passing game, providing balance across the board. North Carolina may not be an elite offense in 2026, but they have the tools to be one of the biggest risers thanks to their intriguing running back trio.