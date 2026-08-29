Belichick Lands Signature UNC Win; Shuts Up Critics: Biggest Takeaways
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The North Carolina Tar Heels have defeated the TCU Horned Frogs in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, 15-10, in the inclement environment in Dublin, Ireland.
It is the first signature win of head coach Bill Belichick's tenure with the Tar Heels so far. After what looked to be a back-and-forth affair, the rain began to come down, and defense became prevalent as the game went on. One key observation from this win: North Carolina looks like a better program than it was a year ago, though that might not be saying much.
There is a lot to discuss from Saturday's win. Let's dive into some of the biggest takeaways from this triumphant moment.
Bill Belichick Silences Critics (for Now)
For the last year, Belichick has taken nothing but criticism for the way he has operated the Tar Heels football program. The snub of not being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame likely worsened outside perceptions of Belichick and the program, including the placement of general manager Michael Lombardi on paid administrative leave and Belichick's son, defensive coordinator Steve Belichick, on medical leave.
Belichick has now secured his signature win, despite all of the noise surrounding the program heading into the weekend. His strength as a defensive mastermind in the NFL played a huge role in North Carolina's win, especially against the run. However, the silence of Belichick's critics may only be temporary.
A New Defensive Force Emerges
One of the questions I had going into the season was who could step up outside the usual suspects of edge rusher Melkart Abou Jaoude and defensive back Kaleb Cost. Well, former unranked recruit and sophomore defensive tackle Xavier Lewis had an elite coming-out party.
Lewis finished the day with seven tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks. He lived in TCU's backfield all game and was a key force behind North Carolina's defensive adjustments that held the Horned Frogs scoreless after the first quarter. Look for Lewis to be a top defender for Chapel Hill moving forward.
Jelani Thurman Has Arrived
One of my favorite transfer portal additions from North Carolina was Ohio State tight end Jelani Thurman, a former top recruit at the position. He started at tight end for the Tar Heels on Saturday, catching four passes for 94 yards, including a 25-yard catch-and-run to all but seal the game in the fourth quarter. Thurman's blocking ability also stood out.
If there is an offensive player to get excited about, it is Thurman, who could emerge as one of the best players at his position in the ACC.
Offense Takes Big Step Forward
Hiring Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator may work out for Belichick, as the Tar Heels looked dramatically more efficient on offense against TCU compared to what they looked like a year ago. Is the operation perfect? Far from it, as Petrino's unit ran into red-zone troubles and the run game was stalled out for most of the game.
Quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. looked better than expected (16-of-28 attempts for 232 yards), using his legs at times and delivering the ball quickly to his targets. Again, not perfect, but it is a step in the right direction for the entire unit.
Extra Notes From Saturday's Win vs. TCU
- MIKE linebacker Derek McDonald had a rough start with some bad run fits, but settled in with the rest of the defense, finishing with a game-high 11 tackles.
- 4-star true freshman wide receiver CJ Sadler saw limited action, catching one pass for seven yards. He was featured on the Tar Heels' final drive, sealing the safety off from Thurman to spring him free on his game-clinching YAC play.
- The Tar Heels' run game stuck with a committee at running back, with sophomore Jaylen McGill showing the most promise on just five carries, averaging nearly seven yards per touch, while Benjamin Hall had the ball punched out in the third quarter.
- A depth player made his presence known in the latter portion of the second half as safety Coleman Bryson made some key stops on third down, along with a pass breakup. The redshirt senior was in the rotation at safety but stayed on the field in the final few defensive series; something to monitor.
- Jordan Shipp looked as good as always, catching five passes for 71 yards. Despite taking off the gloves, his hands remained suction cups at the catch point. As the chemistry continues to build between him and Edwards, Shipp is in line for some big performances this season.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft