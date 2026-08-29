Belichick Lands Signature UNC Win; Shuts Up Critics: Biggest Takeaways

The North Carolina Tar Heels have defeated the TCU Horned Frogs in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, 15-10, in the inclement environment in Dublin, Ireland.

It is the first signature win of head coach Bill Belichick's tenure with the Tar Heels so far. After what looked to be a back-and-forth affair, the rain began to come down, and defense became prevalent as the game went on. One key observation from this win: North Carolina looks like a better program than it was a year ago, though that might not be saying much.

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick and TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes shake hands after the game at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a lot to discuss from Saturday's win. Let's dive into some of the biggest takeaways from this triumphant moment.

Bill Belichick Silences Critics (for Now)

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick stands on the sideline against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the last year, Belichick has taken nothing but criticism for the way he has operated the Tar Heels football program. The snub of not being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame likely worsened outside perceptions of Belichick and the program, including the placement of general manager Michael Lombardi on paid administrative leave and Belichick's son, defensive coordinator Steve Belichick, on medical leave.

Belichick has now secured his signature win, despite all of the noise surrounding the program heading into the weekend. His strength as a defensive mastermind in the NFL played a huge role in North Carolina's win, especially against the run. However, the silence of Belichick's critics may only be temporary.

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Jaden Craig (1) breaks the tackle of North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Jaylen Harvey (11) in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A New Defensive Force Emerges

One of the questions I had going into the season was who could step up outside the usual suspects of edge rusher Melkart Abou Jaoude and defensive back Kaleb Cost. Well, former unranked recruit and sophomore defensive tackle Xavier Lewis had an elite coming-out party.

Lewis finished the day with seven tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks. He lived in TCU's backfield all game and was a key force behind North Carolina's defensive adjustments that held the Horned Frogs scoreless after the first quarter. Look for Lewis to be a top defender for Chapel Hill moving forward.

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Jelani Thurman (15) runs past Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Kaj Sanders (5) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 22, 2025. Ohio State won 42-9. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jelani Thurman Has Arrived

One of my favorite transfer portal additions from North Carolina was Ohio State tight end Jelani Thurman , a former top recruit at the position. He started at tight end for the Tar Heels on Saturday, catching four passes for 94 yards, including a 25-yard catch-and-run to all but seal the game in the fourth quarter. Thurman's blocking ability also stood out.

If there is an offensive player to get excited about, it is Thurman, who could emerge as one of the best players at his position in the ACC.

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) hands off the ball to running back Benjamin Hall (7) in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offense Takes Big Step Forward

Hiring Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator may work out for Belichick, as the Tar Heels looked dramatically more efficient on offense against TCU compared to what they looked like a year ago. Is the operation perfect? Far from it, as Petrino's unit ran into red-zone troubles and the run game was stalled out for most of the game.

Quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. looked better than expected (16-of-28 attempts for 232 yards), using his legs at times and delivering the ball quickly to his targets. Again, not perfect, but it is a step in the right direction for the entire unit.

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) runs the ball against TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Paul Oyewale (97) in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Extra Notes From Saturday's Win vs. TCU

MIKE linebacker Derek McDonald had a rough start with some bad run fits, but settled in with the rest of the defense, finishing with a game-high 11 tackles.

4-star true freshman wide receiver CJ Sadler saw limited action, catching one pass for seven yards. He was featured on the Tar Heels' final drive, sealing the safety off from Thurman to spring him free on his game-clinching YAC play.

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Jaylen McGill (27) reactrs after scoring a touchdown in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels' run game stuck with a committee at running back, with sophomore Jaylen McGill showing the most promise on just five carries, averaging nearly seven yards per touch, while Benjamin Hall had the ball punched out in the third quarter.

A depth player made his presence known in the latter portion of the second half as safety Coleman Bryson made some key stops on third down, along with a pass breakup. The redshirt senior was in the rotation at safety but stayed on the field in the final few defensive series; something to monitor.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan Shipp looked as good as always, catching five passes for 71 yards. Despite taking off the gloves, his hands remained suction cups at the catch point. As the chemistry continues to build between him and Edwards, Shipp is in line for some big performances this season.