Tar Heels Benefit as Jonathan Powell’s Role Expands

Tuesday was another example of the North Carolina Tar Heels' improved depth, which was not a feature of the team in November. However, head coach Hubert Davis has instilled confidence in his bench, which has elevated the Tar Heels' floor. It has also supplied North Carolina with a larger margin for error, as the rotation has expanded.

One player who has made his impact known is sophomore forward Jonathan Powell . The 6-foot-5, 189-pound scored 17 points against USC Upstate on Saturday but followed it up with five points while shooting 2-of-8 from the field.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, Powell spoke on his expanded role, which was evident when he started the second half with the starters.

Powell's Thoughts

Dec 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jonathan Powell (11) scores in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"It feels good to be able to come in and create energy for my team – if the energy is down, just being that spark plug that we might need to get us going, and really just doing what I need to do to help my team," Powell said."

The first half was not an accurate representation of North Carolina's brand, which is defense and rebounding. The Tar Heels struggled to contain East Tennessee State on the offensive glass. East Tennessee State totaled five offensive rebounds, leading to nine second-chance points in the first half. Powell discussed the team's response in the second half.

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jonathan Powell (11) celebrates a three point basket during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

"I think the main thing was just our energy and effort on defense, and if we're willing to get the stops," Powell said. "I think in the first couple of minutes of the second half, we were able to get stops, create energy, and that led to our offense and allowed us to get a big lead. In games like these, knowing that the fans might not be into it – like they might be in other games – we've got to create our own energy."

"So, like you guys saw in the first half, we weren't doing it, and at the end of the second of the first half, we picked it up and then carried it on to the second half," Powell continued. "And that's the reason we won the game."

Nov 14, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jonathan Powell (11) celebrates a three point basket against the North Carolina Central Eagles during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Improving on defense was the ultimate deciphering factor in the second half, which propelled North Carolina to take firm control of the game. Powell explained how the coaches emphasized that during halftime.

"Coach [Hubert] Davis made it very clear that that's something we've got to do," Powell said. "I mean, we're a great, great rebounding team, but it's just making an effort to go box out your man and go get a rebound. So really, just staying consistent with that and helping us limit teams against second chance opportunities."

Nov 3, 2025 | Sophomore Jonathan Powell against Central Arkansas | Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

