Biggest Decisions UNC's Bill Belichick Got Right Against ETSU

The North Carolina Tar Heels defeated East Tennessee State 35-3 on Saturday, improving their record to 2-0 heading into conference play.

The Tar Heels were expected to win, as the Buccaneers are an inferior opponent. That said, some decisions will inform how the team moves forward. Here are a few decisions from head coach Bill Belichick that stood out and what they mean moving forward.

Starting CJ Sadler

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver C.J. Sadler (14) attempt s to make a catch as ETSU Buccaneers defensive back CJ Gilmore (15) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trech Kekahuna opened the season as the starting slot receiver for North Carolina, and that could still be the case. However, the Wisconsin transfer coughed up the ball late in the first half against TCU. That play cost Kekahuna snaps to Sadler, who played extensively in the second half.

That increase in snap percentage carried over into Saturday's game, as the freshman receiver opened the game with the first-team offense. In fact, Sadler was targeted on the first play of the game. The 5-foot-9, 190-pound wideout delivered with three receptions for 66 yards. Moving forward, Sadler's snap percentage will increase.

Backfield Workload

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) hands the ball off to running back Demon June (0) in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Week 0, the Tar Heels' run game was underwhelming, with Benjamin Hall taking the lion's share of the carries. Against East Tennessee State, attempts were much more evenly dispersed. Demon June had the most carries (7), with Benjamin Hall (4) and Jaylen McGill (5) following.

June recorded 33 yards and three touchdowns; Hall produced 49 yards, and McGill had 40 yards on the ground. Each running back also produced through the air, with Hall scoring a 25-yard touchdown. All three running backs have proven to be effective runners and serviceable pass catchers. This is a three-headed backfield, and North Carolina will benefit from the versatility in the run game, which is music to offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino's ears.

Sitting Melkart Abou Jaoude

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina defensive lineman Melkart Abou Jaoude, talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Abou Jaoude suffered a hand injury in North Carolina's season opener and briefly exited the game. The superstar pass rusher eventually returned, but his availability was up in the air throughout last week. Belichick and the coaching staff elected to sit the veteran pass rusher on Saturday.

It was a smart decision by Belichick, as there was no point in putting Abou Jaoude at risk in a game they were heavy favorites in. Looking ahead to next week and beyond, Abou Jaoude's status will be worth monitoring, but the extent of the injury remains unknown. This could easily have been a precautionary move for North Carolina's long-term interests.