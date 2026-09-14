UNC Snap Count Analysis: Biggest Winners, Losers, Role Changes

Through two weeks of the season, we have gained some intel on the North Carolina Tar Heels’ potential ceiling and floor in 2026.

North Carolina is entering conference play with a 2-0 record after defeating East Tennessee State 35-3 in the home opener. Some narratives from Week 0 remained the same, while others changed. It's difficult to fully assess what North Carolina did in Week 2 because of the opposition. That being said, here is a look at the snap counts and the winners and losers.

Winners

Offensive Line

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to pass as ETSU Buccaneers defensive end Charles Woodard (0) pressures in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina's revamped offensive line has been stellar in the opening two weeks of the season, albeit against underwhelming competition. For the second consecutive game, the entire starting front line played every snap (before the first-team unit was removed from the game following the weather delay).

This not only means that those players have stayed healthy, which was an issue last season, but it has also validated the offseason acquisitions so far.

CJ Sadler

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver C.J. Sadler (14) attempt s to make a catch as ETSU Buccaneers defensive back CJ Gilmore (15) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The freshman receiver has quickly risen up the depth chart, and it only took half a game for the coaching staff to implement him. Trech Kekahuna's fumble in the first half against TCU opened the door for Sadler. The 5-foot-9, 190-pound wide receiver played 23 snaps. That was the second-highest among the wideouts.

Additionally, Sadler was in the starting lineup and was targeted on the first play of the game. When ACC play begins, the first-year wideout's involvement should increase steadily. North Carolina's coaching staff has high expectations for Sadler in the coming weeks.

Losers

Trech Kekahuna

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Trech Kekahuna (2) runs the ball against TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Vernon Glover Jr. (1) in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We talked about Kekahuna earlier, and his aforementioned fumble plays a role into why his playing time has already diminished. Against East Tennessee State, the Wisconsin transfer logged 15 snaps.

Again, the top players were pulled before the fourth quarter after the two-hour weather delay. Nevertheless, Kekahuna has already been usurped in the pecking order, with Sadler taking over that role.

Demon June

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) hands the ball off to running back Demon June (0) in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The sophomore running back had a monstrous day, with 33 rushing yards and three touchdowns on seven carries. However, his opportunities on the field are extremely limited, as he played 14 snaps on Saturday.

From a snap-count perspective, June's opening two weeks have been disappointing. In Week 0, the 5-foot-11, 225-pound running back didn't see his first carry until the fourth quarter. These running backs will eat into each other's production, but June has been at the bottom of the totem pole in this backfield.