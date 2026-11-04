UNC Biggest Issues Exposed in Win Against Western Carolina: Key Fixes

The North Carolina Tar Heels may have won their season opener on Monday night against Western Carolina, but Michael Malone's team was exposed on multiple fronts.

Entering the contest, the Tar Heels were heavy favorites and were expected to run away with this game. However, the complete opposite happened, as Western Carolina gave North Carolina all it could handle. With that in mind, here are several areas the Tar Heels were exposed and how they must address those as soon as possible.

One-Dimensional Offense

Throughout the preseason and on Monday night, it has become glaringly apparent that the Tar Heels are overly dependent on perimeter scoring. With all due respect to Sayon Keita and Alexandros Samodurov , North Carolina lacks a true post presence. Keita is not developed enough in that area, and Samodurov doesn't possess the physicality to back down opposing centers in the paint.

Nov 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Matt Able (3) shoots the ball against Western Carolina Catamounts guard Isaiah Manning (7) during the second half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because of those factors, and several others, the Tar Heels' offense is almost exclusively manufactured from the backcourt. All those factors culminated in North Carolina attempting 30 threes, with 17 of those coming in the first half. That's just too much, and it allows teams to stick around when those shots aren't falling. That was apparent on Monday night.

Fixing this issue requires the coaching staff to acknowledge that this trend can't continue if the team wants to succeed. While the personnel make the solution difficult, North Carolina must establish a post presence and feed Keita in the paint. Additionally, deploy the former Barcelona center more often in pick-and-roll to generate lobs and easy looks at the basket.

Failing to Secure Rebounds

Losing the rebounding battle to Western Carolina is an alarmingly bright red flag. North Carolina was outrebounded 41-32, including allowing 13 offensive rebounds. This narrative emerged from the preseason, and unfortunately, that trend extended into the season opener.

If the Tar Heels are struggling this much on the boards against the likes of Western Carolina, imagine how ugly it could get in conference play. Duke, Louisville, Virginia, and Miami all have above-average to elite frontcourts. This weakness must be resolved before that point.

Unfortunately, as currently constructed, this problem will remain. The solution is currently not on the active roster. South Dakota transfer Cameron Fens was ruled ineligible by the Tennessee Court of Appeals in August, as he is seeking a fifth year of eligibility. That ruling has yet to be reversed, and until that happens, which is still a non-guaranteed outcome, North Carolina will continue to deal with this issue. There's a chance this is a season-long complication and an Achilles ' heel for the Tar Heels.